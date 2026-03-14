AFP
Revealed: Why Arsenal's massive Premier League clash with Everton & Chelsea vs Newcastle are BOTH kicking off at 17.30 today
A major shake-up to the Saturday schedule
Supporters accustomed to the traditional staggered kick-off times are in for a surprise this afternoon. In a rare move, the Premier League has scrapped the 12:30 slot entirely, opting instead to stack two marquee fixtures simultaneously in the evening window. Arsenal's high-stakes encounter with Everton and Chelsea's battle against Newcastle United will both begin at 17:30 GMT.
This logistical reshuffle is a direct consequence of the congested European calendar. With several English clubs deep into the knockout stages of continental competitions, the league has been forced to prioritise recovery times over the usual broadcast flow. This means fans must wait until after the 15:00 blackout for the first taste of top-flight action today.
- Getty Images Sport
Protecting the players
The scheduling headache was primarily triggered by Arsenal’s Champions League exploits. Mikel Arteta’s side traveled to Germany on Wednesday for a grueling 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Under Premier League guidelines designed to protect player welfare, the Gunners require a minimum 72-hour recovery period between matches.
Moving the Everton game to Saturday evening ensures this threshold is met. Had the Arsenal fixture remained in its original Sunday slot, the turnaround would have been too tight given the club's upcoming midweek commitments, forcing officials to squeeze the game into Saturday’s late window alongside the already-scheduled Chelsea match.
The ripple effect of European glory
The drive to accommodate continental participants has also shifted Manchester City's plans. Pep Guardiola's side, who faced Real Madrid on Wednesday night, will take on West Ham in a 20:00 kick-off on Saturday.
With nine English clubs still active across various European competitions, these scheduling puzzles are becoming increasingly common. By pushing high-profile domestic games to later into the day, the league ensures that teams representing the Premier League on the European stage are not unfairly disadvantaged by a lack of rest, even if it disrupts the traditional viewing habits of fans at home.
- Getty Images Sport
The race for the PL's top four remains fierce
With nine weeks of the Premier League season remaining, the coming matches will be crucial for the teams competing for the title, as well as the top-four spots. Arsenal currently lead the table with a seven-point lead over Manchester City, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool all still battling it out for a place in the Champions League next season.
Advertisement