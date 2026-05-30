BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool to part ways with immediate effect

Many were predicting Liverpool would go on to retain their top-flight crown this season, given the significant amount spent in the summer transfer window. The Reds splashed out a figure in the region of £446 million, the most ever spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window, on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with all having struggled to justify their price tags amid injury issues and lack of form.

Hugo Ekitike, another signed in the summer for a hefty fee, was one of few to impress in what has a been a woeful campaign for the club, with the Frenchman having scored 17 goals in all competitions before suffering a cruel ACL injury back in April that ended his season and World Cup hopes.