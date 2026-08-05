'Arsenal have a very good chance!' - Ex-Gunner Anders Limpar tips Mikel Arteta to dominate the Premier League after Pep Guardiola exit

While Arsenal already boast a strong squad, Limpar believes adding three world-class talents could elevate them into an unstoppable force. He urged the North London side to pursue ambitious deals before the transfer window closes. Discussing the potential arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes, Julian Alvarez, and Vinicius Junior, Limpar laid out his vision for long-term domestic and European success under Arteta.

"A club like Arsenal always need good players but to bring in Bruno Guimaraes, Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Jr," he explained. "You also have a player in Christos Tzolis, who already looks world class. With these players, Arsenal can dominate the Premier League and the Champions League for the next three years.

"I don’t think Tzolis is going to play all that much, which will be unfortunate, but Arsenal need to buy all the good players they can. Before the summer, I would have said they needed two or three players to refresh the squad and stay up there. With the signings they’ve already made, Mikel Arteta is going to be running the show.

"Down the right, Arsenal have Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka. We already have Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz up front. But what if Kai Havertz got injured again? We saw Viktor Gyokeres was in and out of form last season. Bukayo Saka still isn’t all that he can be.

"If Arsenal bring in Vinicius, Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez to add to Christos Tzolis, those are the kind of players you keep for the long run and Arsenal start looking like the dream team with Mikel Arteta in a position where he can pick whatever combination he wants."