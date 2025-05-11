Americans abroad: USMNT's Christian Pulisic meets the moment - again - for Milan, but Weston McKennie's Juventus self-destruct

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Pulisic leading Milan to comeback win

Someone should make a documentary about Christian Pulisic. His season has been a real cinematic event, the American achieving epic highs and simply disappointing lows over the course of the campaign for an infuriating Milan team.

Then again, that is kind of Pulisic's thing, and an immense talent who never quite seems to be able to piece a full 50-game stretch together (then again, there are very few who can.) Either way, he stuck to the narrative with aplomb this weekend, playing a starring role - alongside Mexico's Santi Gimenez - to lead Milan to an important win over Bologna ahead of the Coppa Italian final midweek.

And that's pretty much where the positive vibes ended for Americans abroad in Europe over the weekend. Weston McKennie was effective, but Tim Weah pulled off a remarkable disappearing act as Juventus threw away yet another lead to make their Champions League qualification efforts far more complicated than they should be (seriously, this club's penchant for getting it wrong should be studied.)

Haji Wright tried to do the business for Coventry in their promotion push, but he picked an inopportune day for a forgettable showing as the Sky Blues got it all wrong in the first leg of their playoff semifinal tie. Meanwhile, Antonee Robinson was left out of the Fulham squad with no apparent explanation, not featuring as the Cottagers saw their unlikely European dreams fall flat against middling Everton.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.