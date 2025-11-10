AA Review November 9GOAL
Tom Hindle and Alex Labidou

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic returns for AC Milan, Patrick Agyemang delivers winner as Derby triumph, Monaco’s Folarin Balogun sees red

GOAL reviews the key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, with Pulisic featuring for Milan after recovering from injury.

Pre-international break games always feel a little strange. There’s a sense that most players are operating at about 80 percent — trying to win, yes, but also doing just enough to avoid injury before joining their national teams.

And then there are those with a chip on their shoulder - maybe even a point to prove. For the U.S. men’s national team, the weekend was accordingly mixed, with those set for international duty going about their business with relative caution, and those left out making a real impact.

The headline moment belonged to Christian Pulisic, who had missed nearly a month through injury. The star attacking midfielder came off the bench for AC Milan and produced an exciting 30-minute cameo to remind manager Max Allegri exactly what he’s been missing. He didn’t score or assist, but he showed plenty of sharpness and intent.

But there were other strong showings, too. Patrick Agyemang may be out of the USMNT picture for now, but he’s finding form with Derby County. Then there was Folarin Balogun, who produced 45 baffling minutes for Monaco before his night ended early. And finally, there’s Tyler Adams, who was involved in a concerning collision with a Bournemouth teammate.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.

  • Pulisic Milan desktopGetty Images

    Pulisic returns

    Mauricio Pochettino's decision to leave Pulisic off his November squad call-ups was probably the sensible move, all things considered. The American star was in a race against time to be fit for the USMNT’s friendlies with Paraguay and Uruguay next week. A return for those fixtures was unlikely - and would have drawn the ire of an already disgruntled Allegri. But after training this week, he was deemed fit enough to play a part for Milan over the weekend.

    His impact on Saturday night was mixed. He entered the game at a crucial juncture, with the score level at 2-2 and Milan chasing a winner against a struggling Parma side. Pulisic delivered what was, in truth, a somewhat confusing performance. In some moments, he was excellent - stretching the defense with incisive runs and a few sharp dribbles. His constant activity also irritated the backline. But in critical moments, he fell short. He was handed a clear opportunity to win the game when Rafa Leão sent him through on goal - the kind of chance Pulisic usually buries. Yet, with a defender closing him down, he side-footed wide. It wasn’t Milan’s only chance, but it was their best. They were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw.

  • Blackburn Rovers v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang scores winner

    It's been a mixed few months for Agyemang at Derby. After breaking out for the USMNT in January and enjoying a solid start to the MLS campaign, there was a case to be made for him to stay in Charlotte. But Championship football beckoned, and Agyemang, it seemed, was eager to test himself. The results, thus far, haven't quite lived up to expectations. He has shown quality in glimpses, and certainly competed physically for the Rams, but his goal return - one in nine games - left a lot to be desired.

    That is, until Saturday. Agyemang whipped out the kind of finish that he showed he can provide in MLS, making a late run to the far post before powering a header into the back of the net. It was a proper No. 9's goal, Agyemang at his very best. Derby went on to win the game 2-1, with Agyemang's goal proving crucial in securing the result. And perhaps that's what he can be in England. His technical quality doesn't quite get enough credit - yet he can certainly be used as a pure finisher in the box, for when his side needs to grind out results. Here, he did exactly that. 

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-LENSAFP

    A crazy afternoon for Balogun

    For 30 minutes, Folarin Balogun was brilliant. Monaco were always going to be up against it facing off with a well-drilled Lens side. They needed some attacking prowess. And Balogun brought it from the first minute, a constant menace in the channels and a true nightmare for the Lens defense. This was not an unbelievably involved showing from the American - he completed just five passes. But he never stopped moving, and kept his side in it, even when they didn't see much of the ball. Balogun was rewarded for his hard work on 37 minutes, when he converted a penalty to level the scoreline at 1-1.

    And then, he threw it away. It was the kind of red card that strikers give away all too often. He lunged a little too far to try to win the ball. He went in just a little too high. His studs made contact above the ankle. In real time, Balogun thought the decision was harsh. Monaco's bench was incensed. But, after a VAR review, he could have few complaints. Monaco conceded a third goal shortly after, and trailed 3-1 before half time. A good afternoon was ruined. 

  • Tyler Adams, BournemouthGetty

    Concern for Adams

    The opening minutes of Bournemouth’s match against Aston Villa set the tone for a difficult afternoon for Andoni Iraola’s side. In the fourth minute, Tyler Adams and teammate Adam Smith collided head-to-head while contesting a loose ball from a corner. Smith sustained a cut above his eye and was ruled out by team medical staff, while Adams was cleared to continue. The decision drew attention on social media, with former U.S. international Taylor Twellman questioning Iraola’s call to keep the midfielder on the pitch.

    After the collision, Bournemouth struggled to contain an in-form Villa side, conceding twice in each half in a 4-0 defeat. The loss marked Bournemouth’s second consecutive Premier League defeat, following last week’s setback against Manchester City, and saw them drop to seventh in the table.

    Iraola later acknowledged that Adams may have sustained an injury.

    “But [Adams] has finished the game. So I hope that in his case it’s nothing there,” Iraola said.

    Adams is scheduled to join the U.S. men’s national team for upcoming friendlies, though his status may be reevaluated depending on his condition.

  • Tanner Tessmann, LyonGetty

    Tessmann struggles in Lyon heartbreaker

    In one of the weekend’s most entertaining matches, French heavyweights Lyon and PSG traded blows in their pursuit of this season’s Ligue 1 title. The two sides entered the clash separated by four points, and Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon looked every bit a potential challenger to the capital club that has dominated France’s top flight for more than a decade.

    Once upon a time, Lyon held that same position of dominance - winning seven consecutive league titles between 2001 and 2007. But in the years since, the central France outfit has struggled to reach those heights, evolving into more of a selling club over the past decade. This season, though, led by several standout performers including Tessmann, Lyon have shown signs of resurgence. Sunday’s clash was an opportunity to prove it, and for about 50 minutes they did, pulling level at 2-2 through Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ equalizer.

    As strong as Tessmann has been this season, Sunday wasn’t his best outing. A misplaced pass led to a PSG goal, and he won just one duel against the star-studded visitors. João Neves scored the late winner to seal a 3-2 victory for PSG, leaving Lyon to wonder what might have been.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-TORINOAFP

    Moments you might have missed

    + Gio Reyna came off the bench as Borussia Monchengladbach managed a much-needed 3-1 win over Koln. Fellow U.S. international Joe Scally played all 90 minutes. 

    + Johnny Cardoso was an unused substitute in Atletico Madrid's 3-1 win against Levante.

    + Benjamin Cremaschi played five brief minutes for Parma against Milan. 

    + Weston McKennie started at right-wing-back, but had little impact in Juventus' scoreless draw with Torino.

    + Josh Sargent's struggles in front of goal continued as Norwich lost 2-1 to Leicester.

    + Haji Wright misfired in front of goal, but Championship leaders Coventry still managed a 1-0 win over Stoke.

    + Aidan Morris grabbed an assist in a standout showing for Middlesborough in their 2-1 victory.

    + Malik Tillman turned in a lively second half but didn't score or assist in Bayer Leverkusen's 6-0 thrashing of Heidenheim 

    + Daryl Dike watched from the bench as West Brom picked up three points against Oxford. 

    + Ricardo Pepi played almost 20 minutes but didn't have a goal contribution in PSV's 5-1 win over AZ.

    + Brenden Aaronson had an assist, but it wasn't enough as Leeds lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest. 

    + Yunus Musah made the bench but didn't play in Atalanta's 3-0 loss to Sassuolo. 

    + Mark McKenzie played 80 minutes in Toulouse's 1-1 away draw against Lorient. 