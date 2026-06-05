Goal.com
LiveTickets
Barcelona GFXGOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Life after Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon & Ona Batlle: What next for Barcelona and how will transfers in Catalunya impact Spain's 2027 Women's World Cup title defence?

Barcelona
Spain
World Cup
Women's Champions League
A. Putellas
M. Leon
O. Batlle
Women's football
Spain vs England
World Cup Qualification UEFA
FEATURES
Liga F
WSL

A quick scroll through the Spain squad to face England in a crucial Women's World Cup qualifier on Friday and there is one team represented more than any other: Barcelona. Eleven of the 25 names selected by Sonia Bermudez are based in Catalunya, with La Roja able to tap into that familiarity in a very impactful way over the years. But a lot is going to change at Barca this summer.

Last month, after Pere Romeu's side beat Lyon 4-0 in the Champions League final to complete a wonderful quadruple, three key departures were announced. Alexia Putellas grabbed the headlines, with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner's 14-year stay at her childhood side having come to its end. However, Ona Batlle and Mapi Leon will also be huge misses, as the two defenders move on to pastures new. Salma Paralluelo, who scored twice in that UWCL final, could follow them out the door yet, too.

Barca have been here before. Last summer, questions aplenty were being asked about what this group could achieve, especially in Europe, after a lacklustre transfer window due to financial restraints. They bit back brilliantly and won a fourth Champions League title. But this time is a little bit different, because of the calibre of the departures, with Putellas, Leon and Batlle all world-class talents.

What does this summer mean for Barcelona? And how might it impact Spain, as La Roja prepare to defend their World Cup title in Brazil next year?

  • Mapi Leon Ona Batlle Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Huge summer ahead for Barca

    For the European champions themselves, it's a huge moment. In Putellas, Barca are losing an icon and a talismanic figure, one who was so good this season that she may well win a third Ballon d'Or in the coming months. In Leon, Barca bid farewell to perhaps the best centre-back in the world, and in Batlle they lose a world-class full-back. These are big voids to fill.

    The Blaugrana have been good at doing that over the years. Whether via La Masia, which is productive in a way that no other youth set-up in women's club football is, or the transfer window, the club has always been good at replenishing the squad.

    How external incomings look this year will be the most fascinating aspect, after the financial constraints of 12 months ago. At that time, the men's team were experiencing real issues in that sense and, because of the way the Financial Fair Play rules are applied in La Liga, it impacted the women as well.

    That Hansi Flick's side have just splashed a whopping £69 million ($93m) on Anthony Gordon, though, may suggest things will be different this time around. If Barca can spend, that is great, but they still need to spend well.

    • Advertisement
  • Alexia Putellas Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Farewell to a leader

    It's not just about replacing the talent that is leaving, either. The role Putellas played this season as a leader and a mentor cannot be overstated.

    Romeu had to promote from within this year, with the teenage duo of Clara Serrajordi and Aicha Camara stepping into regular first-team roles while others such as Martine Fenger, Carla Julia and Adriana Ranera got opportunities. Then there were the likes of Sydney Schertenleib, Esmee Brugts, Vicky Lopez and Kika Nazareth - young players who all had to carry more responsibility. Many played a role in helping them step up, but Putellas, as captain, was prime among them.

    "She's a player who always tries to help other girls, to get the best out of them," Brugts said of the 32-year-old just recently. "When I talk about the experienced players taking those leading roles, she's, of course, the main example for this. It calms me down a lot to play next to her and she gives me the confidence to play a good game myself."

  • Patri Guijarro Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Plenty of experience

    Not only do Barca need to replace a world-class right-back, centre-back and midfielder, then. They also need new leaders to step up. Fortunately, there are plenty of contenders for that, in Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati and Irene Paredes, for example.

    And at a club that has dealt with departures before - losing Mariona Caldentey, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Sandra Panos before and during the 2024-25 season - and one that answered doubters in emphatic fashion this year, few will expect them to suddenly drop off.

    This is still a world-class team, with an unrivalled youth set-up and tons of winning experience. It will be tricky and there might be some bumps in the road, but Barca will be just fine.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Ona Batlle Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    New challenges

    What impact, though, does this have on Spain? Leon is expected to head to London City Lionesses, the Women's Super League side that just finished sixth in their first season in the top-flight, with Putellas perhaps to follow. Batlle, meanwhile, is set to join Arsenal, who beat Barca in the 2024-25 Champions League final.

    For the latter, it likely doesn't change too much. Batlle was a key starter for Barca, a team challenging on four fronts, and she will be a key starter for Arsenal, a team that will be challenging on three fronts because of new rules in the League Cup that will see teams competing in the Champions League excluded from the competition. With the WSL stronger than Liga F, it will all likely even out in terms of game time and demand.

  • Alexia Putellas Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    Positives for Spain

    For Leon - and Putellas, if she joins her at London City Lionesses - things could be very different. The club will not be in the Champions League, meaning a much lighter schedule than Barca's. Yes, that means huge games against elite opposition won't be on the agenda, but the WSL is a superior league to Liga F and Leon - and perhaps Putellas - will still be challenged plenty by going up against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

    Fewer minutes and less of a load on potentially two very key players, both in their 30s, who will still be playing at a high level in league competition, in the build-up to the 2027 Women's World Cup? That could be a great thing for Spain.

  • Clara Serrajordi Alexia Putellas Patri Guijarro Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    New stars to emerge?

    And if the voids left by Putellas, Leon and Batlle are filled with more homegrown products of La Masia - like Serrajordi, who is in the squad for Friday's clash between Spain and England and has impressed more and more since her senior international debut in October - then that will only be good news for La Roja.

    On top of the 11 players in Spain's current squad that play for Barca, Jana Fernandez and Lucia Corrales also came through the club's system, only to be sold last summer when the financial situation demanded it. That development of young talent in Catalunya is excellent and it is paying dividends for the national team, too.

    It's going to be a fascinating summer for transfers - and that is especially the case where Barca are concerned. Regardless of what happens from here, for Spain, on the other hand, it looks like it could be one with some real positives when looking towards the defence of their World Cup title in 2027.

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
England crest
England
ENG