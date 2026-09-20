NEW BLOW! Tino Livramento set to miss England duty after fresh injury in Newcastle training

The Magpies' versatile defender had been looking forward to representing his country again after a difficult summer. A calf problem had previously ended his hopes of competing in the 2026 World Cup, and he had only managed to make two appearances from the bench for Newcastle since returning to the matchday squad.

However, disaster struck on Friday as Livramento prepared for Newcastle’s Premier League clash against Hull. While he was expected to start for Matthias Jaissle’s side due to a growing injury list at St James' Park, he picked up an unspecified problem during the final session.