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Conference League

Conference League Overview

FBL-UEFA-EURO-2012-ISR-CONGRESS

Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA president

Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint in Paris against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accusing him of active influence peddling and spreading false accusations linked to the events that ended his FIFA presidency bid in 2015. The former UEFA chief is also targeting two former FIFA officials as he seeks to clear his name and pursue accountability.

Champions LeagueEuropa League
Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League

Wharton 'not going to sit and cry' over England World Cup snub

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has insisted he will not "sit and cry" after being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup. Despite a fine individual campaign at Selhurst Park, the 22-year-old midfielder was the high-profile absentee from the 26-man travelling party announced last week.

A. WhartonEngland
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Conference League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 14 October
KuPS badge
KuPS
KUP
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
Lugano badge
Lugano
LUG
FK Crvena Zvezda badge
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE
Universitatea Craiova badge
Universitatea Craiova
UCR
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
Hajduk Split badge
Hajduk Split
HAS
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
Riga FC badge
Riga FC
RIG
Kairat Almaty badge
Kairat Almaty
KAL
CSKA Sofia badge
CSKA Sofia
CSS
Monaco badge
Monaco
ASM
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Heart of Midlothian crestHeart of Midlothian00000000
1Getafe crestGetafe00000000
1Braga crestBraga00000000
1St.Truiden crestSt.Truiden00000000
1Lincoln Red Imps FC crestLincoln Red Imps FC00000000
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Since the Conference League's inception in 2021, three teams have lifted the trophy: Roma, West Ham United, and the current champions, Olympiacos.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams, four more than in the previous format.

Mainz 05 midfielder Hong Hyun-seok and Gent captain Sven Kums have made 39 appearances each in the Conference League, making them the players with the most appearances in the competition.

As for top goalscorers, Arthur Cabral leads the list with 21 goals to his name, including those scored in the qualifying phase. However, without taking into account goals scored in the qualifying phase, three players have scored the joint-most goals in Conference League with 12 each to their names: Arthur Cabral, Eran Zahavi, and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Darian Males, Gavriel Kanichowsky, and Cristiano Biraghi have the most assists in Conference League history, registering eight assists each.

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, while playing for Villarreal in 2023, became the oldest player to feature in the Conference League at 40 years and 175 days.

Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi holds the record as the Conference League's youngest-ever player at the tender age of 16 years and 3 days.

Stars such as Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham, Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins,Co Mario Gotze, Kasper Schmeichel, Cody Gakpo, Stephan El Shaarawy, James Maddison, Jonathan David, and Edin Dzeko have played in the Conference League.

Manuel Pellegrini, Jose Mourinho, Unai Emery, David Moyes, and Ange Postecoglou are among the most famous managers to have managed in the Conference League.