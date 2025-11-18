Illegal weapons charge lands Borussia Dortmund star €450,000 fine as he blames 'mystery TikTok box' after avoiding prison sentence

DFB sporting director Voller admitted that the federation was completely unaware of the case until Borussia Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken contacted him. Voller told ZDF: “Yes, of course we didn't know. The day after the game in Luxembourg, Lars Ricken called me and told me. He didn't know everything either. Then Julian and I grabbed Karim. We wanted to hear his side of the story. He then tried to explain it to us, more or less.”

While declining to disclose finer details, Voller stressed that the national team must balance accountability with perspective. He added: “We still have the feeling that the lad is developing exceptionally well in the national team. We also live a bit in a time of outrage culture here in Germany… Everyone is always quick to complain, not that I want to sugarcoat it. It's naive or stupid, no matter what you call it.”

Head coach Nagelsmann echoed the sentiment but made clear how disruptive the situation was given the timing. At the pre-match press conference, he said: “Rudi and I spoke with him. This issue is taking up space and time that I don't have before such an important game. We will address the matter after the match… I will not comment on it further.”

