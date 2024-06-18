Europameisterschaft
team-logo
3 - 1
END
team-logo
Mert Müldür 25'Arda Güler 65'Kerem Akturkoglu 90' + 7'
Georges Mikautadze 32'
(HZ 1-1) (END 3-1)

Turkiye - GeorgienErgebnisse & Statistiken,