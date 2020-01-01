Zlatan Ibrahimovic mit Spendenaktion im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus: "Um dem Land zu helfen, das ich liebe"
Angreifer Zlatan Ibrahimovic vom Serie-A-Klub AC Mailand hat im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus eine Spendenaktion ins Leben gerufen und via Instagram zur regen Teilnahme daran aufgefordert.
"Italien hat mir immer viel gegeben. In dieser dramatischen Phase muss und will ich etwas tun, um dem Land zu helfen, das ich liebe. Zusammen mit Kollegen habe ich beschlossen, dass wir eine Spendenaktion für humanitäre Einrichtungen und Krankenhäuser organisieren", sagte der schwedische Superstar in einem Videobeitrag auf Instagram.
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio
Ibrahimovic: "Lasst uns das Coronavirus wegkicken"
Ibrahimovic, der im Januar nach Mailand zurückgekehrt war, hofft damit auf Unterstützung für italienische Krankenhäuser, Ärzte und Krankenschwestern.
"Lasst uns das Coronavirus wegkicken und dieses Spiel gewinnen", sagte Ibrahimovic in seiner Botschaft, die er unter anderem "an meine Kollegen" richtete.
Italien ist mit mehr als 31.000 bestätigten Infizierten und mehr als 2500 Toten (Stand Mittwoch) das am stärksten betroffene Land in Europa. Die Ausgangssperre dort gilt bis zum 3. April. Bis zu diesem Termin ist auch die italienische Meisterschaft ausgesetzt.