Zlatan Ibrahimovic mit Spendenaktion im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus: "Um dem Land zu helfen, das ich liebe"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic nimmt sich die aktuelle Situation in Italien zu Herzen. Deswegen initiiert der Schwede nun eine eigene Spendenaktion.

Angreifer Zlatan Ibrahimovic vom Serie-A-Klub hat im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus eine Spendenaktion ins Leben gerufen und via Instagram zur regen Teilnahme daran aufgefordert.

" hat mir immer viel gegeben. In dieser dramatischen Phase muss und will ich etwas tun, um dem Land zu helfen, das ich liebe. Zusammen mit Kollegen habe ich beschlossen, dass wir eine Spendenaktion für humanitäre Einrichtungen und Krankenhäuser organisieren", sagte der schwedische Superstar in einem Videobeitrag auf Instagram.

Ibrahimovic: "Lasst uns das Coronavirus wegkicken"

Ibrahimovic, der im Januar nach Mailand zurückgekehrt war, hofft damit auf Unterstützung für italienische Krankenhäuser, Ärzte und Krankenschwestern.

"Lasst uns das Coronavirus wegkicken und dieses Spiel gewinnen", sagte Ibrahimovic in seiner Botschaft, die er unter anderem "an meine Kollegen" richtete.

Italien ist mit mehr als 31.000 bestätigten Infizierten und mehr als 2500 Toten (Stand Mittwoch) das am stärksten betroffene Land in Europa. Die Ausgangssperre dort gilt bis zum 3. April. Bis zu diesem Termin ist auch die italienische Meisterschaft ausgesetzt.