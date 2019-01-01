Mit Video

Tottenham Hotspur: 360 Millionen Euro vom Hauptsponsor

Sportlich läuft es für die Londoner und auch finanziell können sie im Moment Positives vermelden.

Champions-League-Finalist Tottenham Hotspur hat den lukrativen Vertrag mit seinem Hauptsponsor AIA um acht Jahre verlängert.

Bis 2027 erhalten die Spurs dafür laut Mitteilung vom Donnerstag 40 Millionen Pfund pro Saison, insgesamt also umgerechnet 360 Millionen Euro.

AIA ist eine asiatische Versicherungsgruppe.

