Tottenham Hotspur: 360 Millionen Euro vom Hauptsponsor

Champions-League-Finalist hat den lukrativen Vertrag mit seinem Hauptsponsor AIA um acht Jahre verlängert.

Bis 2027 erhalten die Spurs dafür laut Mitteilung vom Donnerstag 40 Millionen Pfund pro Saison, insgesamt also umgerechnet 360 Millionen Euro.

We are delighted to announce an agreement with @AIAGroup_Press, one of the world’s leading life insurers, to extend their long-standing Official Partnership until the end of the 2026/2027 season.