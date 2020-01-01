Nach Corona-Absage: Aston Villa spendet Stadion-Essen
Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa hat sich dazu entschlossen, das für die Partie gegen den FC Chelsea am Samstag eingeplante Stadion-Essen an wohltätige Organisationen zu spenden.
Nachdem bereits das gesamte Catering für die Partie vorbereitet war, wird dies nach der kurzfristigen Absage aufgrund des Coronavirus jedoch nicht mehr benötigt.
Deshalb packten die Mitarbeiter der Gastronomie 850 Lunchpakete, welche an Bedürftige und entsprechende Organisationen verteilt werden.
Die Premier League pausiert aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie bis mindestens 3. April.
We are pleased to say that all of the food has now been allocated to a number of homeless charities and housing shelters.— Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) March 13, 2020
Thank you Twitter for ensuring this food doesn’t go to waste and it is going to those who will really benefit https://t.co/lpSIuT7bMu