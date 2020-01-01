Mit Video

Nach Corona-Absage: Aston Villa spendet Stadion-Essen

Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa hat das gesamte Stadion-Essen für die abgesagte Partie gegen den FC Chelsea gespendet.

Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa hat sich dazu entschlossen, das für die Partie gegen den FC Chelsea am Samstag eingeplante Stadion-Essen an wohltätige Organisationen zu spenden.

Nachdem bereits das gesamte Catering für die Partie vorbereitet war, wird dies nach der kurzfristigen Absage aufgrund des Coronavirus jedoch nicht mehr benötigt.

Deshalb packten die Mitarbeiter der Gastronomie 850 Lunchpakete, welche an Bedürftige und entsprechende Organisationen verteilt werden.

    Die Premier League pausiert aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie bis mindestens 3. April.

