Manchester United: Ex-Angreifer Dimitar Berbatov beendet seine Karriere
Der bulgarische Angreifer Dimitar Berbatov hat mit einer Botschaft auf Instagram sein Karriereende bekanntgegeben.
"Ich weiß, viele dachten vielleicht, dass ich schon längst zurückgetreten bin", schrieb Berbatov auf seinem Instagram-Account: "Mein letztes Spiel war vor mehr als einem Jahr, weswegen ich denke, dass es nun an der Zeit ist. Es ist längst überfällig."
On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9
Berbatov über Karriere: "Ich werde es vermissen"
Der ehemalige bulgarische Nationalspieler, der mittlerweile 38 Jahre alt ist, war während seiner Zeit bei Manchester United ein europäischer Top-Torjäger und wird, wie er verriet, das Profigeschäft vermissen. "Ich werde es vermissen. Die Spiele, die Tore, den Druck oder das Fangeschrei, wenn ich wieder mal ein Traumtor erzielt habe. Ich kam in den Genuss, mit und gegen die Besten der Welt zu spielen", schrieb Berbatov, der 1998 sein Profidebüt feierte.
Der 78-fache Nationalspieler war während seiner Karriere auch für Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, die AS Monaco, den FC Fulham und PAOK im Einsatz. 2011 wurde er Torschützenkönig in der Premier League.
Zuletzt stand er beim indischen Klub Kerala Blasters unter Vertrag, ehe er nun seine Schuhe an den Nagel hängt. "Ich werde all die Verrückten rund um diesen Sport vermissen, denn ich liebe den Fußball sehr. Ich bin mir aber sicher, dass auch Ihr mich vermissen werdet", so Bebatov abschließend.