Manchester United: Ex-Angreifer Dimitar Berbatov beendet seine Karriere

Dimitar Berbatov lief in seiner Karriere für Manchester United und auch Bayer Leverkusen auf. Nun hängt er mit 38 Jahren die Schuhe an den Nagel.

Der bulgarische Angreifer Dimitar Berbatov hat mit einer Botschaft auf Instagram sein Karriereende bekanntgegeben.

"Ich weiß, viele dachten vielleicht, dass ich schon längst zurückgetreten bin", schrieb Berbatov auf seinem Instagram-Account: "Mein letztes Spiel war vor mehr als einem Jahr, weswegen ich denke, dass es nun an der Zeit ist. Es ist längst überfällig."

Berbatov über Karriere: "Ich werde es vermissen"

Der ehemalige bulgarische Nationalspieler, der mittlerweile 38 Jahre alt ist, war während seiner Zeit bei ein europäischer Top-Torjäger und wird, wie er verriet, das Profigeschäft vermissen. "Ich werde es vermissen. Die Spiele, die Tore, den Druck oder das Fangeschrei, wenn ich wieder mal ein Traumtor erzielt habe. Ich kam in den Genuss, mit und gegen die Besten der Welt zu spielen", schrieb Berbatov, der 1998 sein Profidebüt feierte.

Der 78-fache Nationalspieler war während seiner Karriere auch für , , die , den und im Einsatz. 2011 wurde er Torschützenkönig in der Premier League.

Zuletzt stand er beim indischen Klub Kerala Blasters unter Vertrag, ehe er nun seine Schuhe an den Nagel hängt. "Ich werde all die Verrückten rund um diesen Sport vermissen, denn ich liebe den Fußball sehr. Ich bin mir aber sicher, dass auch Ihr mich vermissen werdet", so Bebatov abschließend.