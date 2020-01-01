Mit Video

"Eine wahre Inspiration"- Fußballstars drücken nach Tod von NBA-Star Kobe Bryant ihre Trauer aus

Nachdem NBA-Legende Kobe Bryant am Sonntag bei einem Helikopterabsturz ums Leben gekommen ist, drücken Spieler und Klubs ihre Trauer aus.

Am Sonntag ist der ehemalige NBA-Star Kobe Bryant bei einem Helikopterabsturz in Kalifornien ums Leben gekommen. Mit an Bord war auch seine 13-jährige Tochter Gianna und vier weitere Passagiere, von denen keiner überlebte.

Die Fußball-Welt reagiert bestürzt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No tengo palabras... Todo mi cariño para la familia y amigos de Kobe. Fue un placer conocerle y compartir buenos momentos juntos. Se nos fue un genio como pocos.

Een bericht gedeeld door Leo Messi (@leomessi) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🖤😢 #PrayingForTheBryantFamily

Een bericht gedeeld door Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I still can’t believe it. 💔 All my support to the family. 🙏

Een bericht gedeeld door Carles Puyol (@carles5puyol) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😣 Rest In Peace 😢 Prayers To His Family.. #8 #24 blackmamba #Legend 🐐

Een bericht gedeeld door Alex Lacazette (@lacazettealex) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speechless 😶 and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA 🙏🏾

Een bericht gedeeld door Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) op

 

