"Eine wahre Inspiration"- Fußballstars drücken nach Tod von NBA-Star Kobe Bryant ihre Trauer aus

Am Sonntag ist der ehemalige NBA-Star Kobe Bryant bei einem Helikopterabsturz in Kalifornien ums Leben gekommen. Mit an Bord war auch seine 13-jährige Tochter Gianna und vier weitere Passagiere, von denen keiner überlebte.

Die Fußball-Welt reagiert bestürzt.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Neymar's tribute to Kobe Bryant is beautiful 😢 pic.twitter.com/fXP1Q9noS0 — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

A legend in one sport who loved, and was loved in, ours.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/DwzJ2kox4C — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 26, 2020

Descanse em paz, meu amigo 🙏🏿 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRqNRyoIhp — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 26, 2020

Everyone at is shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Kobe Bryant.



He was a true sporting icon and transcended the sport of basketball.



Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant's friends, family and the entire Lakers organisation during this tragic time 💙 pic.twitter.com/Bg9cQN83ZG — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace KOBE BRYANT and all the victims who have passed away in that tragic accident and give all my condolences to family and friends😌🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5wecXPdmaS — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 26, 2020

I still can’t believe the news. I’m very sorry about what happened. My condolences and best wishes to Kobe’s whole family. #RIPMAMBA 💔😔 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) January 26, 2020

A true sporting icon.

Rest in peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/4BuwDWtJ94 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends.



Forever a legend. pic.twitter.com/2lm4GFyJEB — (@BlackYellow) January 26, 2020

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

I just can’t believe it — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2020

You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. A true icon and legend of sport. pic.twitter.com/dyjk3EYeqE — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

Speechless. Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and all the victims. #RIPKobeBryant — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant visited PSG in 2017 and had a kickabout with Mbappe - he definitely had the skills pic.twitter.com/Ki5FTC68Md — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2020

A true inspiration on and off the court. Gone way too soon. #KobeBryant — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) January 26, 2020

Such tragic news. RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏💐 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) January 26, 2020

Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.

Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. #KB24 — ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 26, 2020

It’s a sad day. RIP to the legend KOBE BRYANT! Prayers for his loved ones! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) January 26, 2020

We are so sorry to hear about your big loss @lakers . You will forever be missed. Rest in peace #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/YWbQA7EZCQ — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 26, 2020

“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020

So so sad. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q7rRnp5FwY — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe man. 💔💔💔 This one hurts real bad man — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) January 26, 2020

What dreadful, dreadful news about Kobe Bryant. An all time sporting legend, taken in the prime of life. A gut wrenching loss for his friends, family and fans everywhere.



Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/5OAfOT1LB2 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 26, 2020

I’m sick to my stomach! This can’t be true 😢 — Miguel Ibarra (@Migue10Ibarra) January 26, 2020

The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vKMHmzvK5Z — (@PSG_English) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of @kobebryant . Our thoughts are with his family, friends, the @Lakers and @NBA family. pic.twitter.com/vqnDcWScNZ — (@OM_English) January 26, 2020

Definitely one of my childhood idols growing up. Everyone wanted to be Kobe at one point in their life. RIP to a legend. 💔 🙏🏻 — Gregory Garza (@gmgarza4) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant , un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau. pic.twitter.com/keL0BNqICc — (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 26, 2020