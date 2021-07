Gold Cup live: USA vs. Kanada heute im TV und LIVE-STREAM sehen

FULL TIME! The #USMNT runs out with a comfortable 6-1 victory tonight vs. Martinique:



🇺🇸 Dike records his first career brace



🇺🇸 Goals from Robinson, Zardes and Gioacchini



🇺🇸 Hoppe, Williamson, Roldan and Busio bag first assists #MTQvUSA | #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/MNTxyaJ0Xg