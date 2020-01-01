Mit Video

FC Liverpool: Nathaniel Clyne verlässt die Reds

Kommentare()
Nathaniel Clyne war jahrelang eine feste Größe des FC Liverpool, ehe Alexander-Arnold ihm den Rang ablief. Nun verlässt Clyne die Reds.

Abwehrspieler Nathaniel Clynes (29) Tage beim Premier-League-Spitzenreiter FC Liverpool sind gezählt. Der Engländer wird den Klub verlassen. Das teilte der Klub am Donnerstag offiziell mit.

Damit verabschiedet sich der 14-fache englische Nationalspieler nach 103 Pflichtspielen für die Reds von der Anfield Road. Sein Vertrag läuft nur bis Ende Juni 2020 und wird nicht verlängert.

Clyne wurde 2015 für fast 18 Millionen Euro vom FC Southampton nach Liverpool geholt. Von Januar bis Mai 2019 wurde er an den AFC Bournemouth ausgeliehen, ehe er die Saison 2019/20 aufgrund eines Kreuzbandrisses komplett verpasste.

Lese-Empfehlung

Mehr Teams

    Schließen