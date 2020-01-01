FC Liverpool: Nathaniel Clyne verlässt die Reds

Abwehrspieler Nathaniel Clynes (29) Tage beim Premier-League-Spitzenreiter sind gezählt. Der Engländer wird den Klub verlassen. Das teilte der Klub am Donnerstag offiziell mit.

Damit verabschiedet sich der 14-fache englische Nationalspieler nach 103 Pflichtspielen für die Reds von der Anfield Road. Sein Vertrag läuft nur bis Ende Juni 2020 und wird nicht verlängert.

Clyne wurde 2015 für fast 18 Millionen Euro vom nach Liverpool geholt. Von Januar bis Mai 2019 wurde er an den AFC ausgeliehen, ehe er die Saison 2019/20 aufgrund eines Kreuzbandrisses komplett verpasste.

We can confirm @Nathaniel_Clyne will depart the club at the end of this month upon the expiry of his contract.



Everyone at #LFC would like to thank Nathaniel for his service at the Reds and wish him all the best in his future career 🙌