Nach Drake-Foto-Pechsträhne: AS Roma ergreift drastische Maßnahme

Pictured with Sancho: Dortmund lose 5-0



Pictured with Aubameyang: Arsenal lose 1-0



Pictured with Aguero: Man City lose 1-0



Pictured with Kurzawa: PSG lose 5-1



Which team do you want it's player to take a photo with Drake next? pic.twitter.com/Nz6Lz9OXxa