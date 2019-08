Bayern-Juwel Sarpreet Singh: Wie ein West-Ham-Profi sein Leben veränderte

It is with great joy that I announce I have signed with FC Bayern München for the next three years. Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now but I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to develop myself further here in Munich and represent my country and New Zealand football. I look forward to getting to know everyone and also learning German. #MiaSanMia 💪

