Training geschwänzt? Als Andros Townsends Freundin auf den Football Manager reinfiel

😳 “My missus searched my name on Twitter & a fine came up.”



🤬 “The fine was for reporting late for training! Her mind was going off!”



🤦‍♂️ “It turned out it was from someone playing @FootballManager!”@Andros_Townsend reveals how he got in trouble over a fake fine! 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdHvEaDiVu