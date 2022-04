AC Mailand: Zlatan Ibrahimovic denkt bei Titelgewinn angeblich über Karriereende nach

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future: "We're discussing with Zlatan. His plan is to continue for another season but Ibrahimovic will never be a problem for us - it's up to him", he told DAZN. 🇸🇪 #ACMilan



Ibrahimovic current contract expires in June 2022. pic.twitter.com/xJZzOLKHVE