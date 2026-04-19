إيفرو نظرة عامة

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Poland v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Lewandowski 'sangat terpukul' atas meninggalnya asisten pelatih Polandia

Robert Lewandowski dikabarkan sangat terpukul atas kematian tragis dan mendadak asisten pelatih Polandia, Jacek Magiera. Penyerang Barcelona itu, yang duduk di bangku cadangan saat timnya menang 4-1 atas Espanyol dalam laga derby Sabtu lalu, menyampaikan ucapan belasungkawa yang tulus melalui media sosial untuk rekan kerja dan sahabat lamanya tersebut. Pria berusia 49 tahun itu meninggal secara tragis setelah jatuh sakit saat sedang jogging.

R. LewandowskiBarcelona
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League

Kulusevski 'seperti bintang' yang akan mengangkat performa Swedia di Piala Dunia

Dejan Kulusevski melontarkan pernyataan tegas kepada para pesaingnya di level internasional saat ia memasuki tahap akhir proses rehabilitasi yang melelahkan. Pemain sayap Tottenham ini belum tampil sejak Mei 2025 setelah mengalami cedera tempurung lutut kanan, namun meski partisipasinya di Piala Dunia masih belum pasti, ia menolak untuk menurunkan ekspektasinya terhadap kampanye Swedia di musim panas nanti.

D. KulusevskiWorld Cup
Poland v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Apakah Lewandowski akan pensiun? Bintang Polandia itu memberi isyarat setelah kekecewaan di Piala Dunia

Karier internasional Robert Lewandowski yang gemilang tampaknya akan segera berakhir secara mendadak setelah Polandia menelan kekalahan telak dari Swedia dalam final babak play-off Piala Dunia 2026. Penyerang veteran Barcelona itu terlihat menangis di lapangan usai kekalahan tipis tersebut, yang secara resmi mengubur harapan negara itu untuk lolos ke turnamen dunia yang akan digelar di Amerika Utara.

R. LewandowskiSweden vs Poland
FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-SWE-POL

Lewandowski menahan air mata setelah Gyokeres mengakhiri impiannya di Piala Dunia

Impian Robert Lewandowski untuk tampil di Piala Dunia terakhirnya pupus secara tragis setelah Polandia menelan kekalahan dramatis dalam laga play-off melawan Swedia di Stockholm. Meskipun tim asuhan Jan Urban tampil gigih, gol di menit-menit akhir dari Viktor Gyokeres memastikan tempat Swedia di ajang sepak bola dunia musim panas ini, sehingga striker Barcelona berusia 37 tahun, Lewandowski, tampak sangat terpukul saat peluit akhir dibunyikan.

R. LewandowskiWorld Cup
World Cup missing stars GFX

Bintang-bintang ternama yang gagal lolos ke Piala Dunia 2026

Kini tinggal lebih dari dua bulan lagi menjelang putaran final Piala Dunia 2026 di Amerika Serikat, Kanada, dan Meksiko, dengan ke-48 tim telah dipastikan lolos setelah selesainya berbagai babak play-off selama jeda internasional bulan Maret. Semua tim favorit pra-turnamen berhasil lolos dari babak kualifikasi, termasuk Spanyol, Brasil, Inggris, Prancis, dan juara bertahan Argentina.

AnalysisWorld Cup
المزيد
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الترتيب

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المزيد

Betting spotlight

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions: City close the gap on Gunners
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

You must be a club member to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Manchester City play at the Etihad Stadium.

There are two types of Cityzens memberships  – Matchday Membership, for adults (ages 18 and above) between £25 and £35, and Junior Membership, for youth supporters (ages 17 and below) at £20.

Memberships offer fans a range of benefits, from priority access to tickets to a discount in the club shop.

Adult

  • Full Price: £35
  • Base Membership: £25

Junior

  • Full Price: £20

To buy a Manchester City season ticket, you must first be a Cityzens Matchday or Junior Member, as season tickets are not sold to the general public. However, season tickets for the 2025/26 season are currently sold out, and only a limited number of Flexi Season Tickets were offered to eligible members based on their match attendance history and purchase activity. 

Renewals for existing ticket holders have closed, and new tickets will not be widely available until at least the 2026/27 season, when the Etihad Stadium expansion is expected to release more seats.

To prepare for future availability, you should purchase a Cityzens Matchday Membership through the official Manchester City website and attend as many home games as possible. Priority for season tickets is based on loyalty and attendance, so building your history now increases your chances. 

Flexi Season Tickets, which offer a more flexible commitment while still providing benefits, are another route, but also subject to eligibility.

Due to high demand, getting your hands on Premier League tickets for Manchester City matches is not easy, though it is typically not as tough as it is for their rivals.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to secondary resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Manchester City matches is to ensure you have a membership and browse the individual match options available. Remember, games against lower Premier League opposition or non-rivals will likely be easier to find.

The best way to buy cheap Manchester City tickets is from the club's official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the Etihad Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely at their lowest the closer you get to the game.

You can indeed book a tour around the Etihad Stadium. Several websites offer deals and discounts on tours around the Citizens' home.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £28 for one adult through £72 for two adults and two children. The time lasts approximately 90 minutes and includes an interactive portion that allows guests to greet a virtual Pep Guardiola in the press room and access the club shop.

 

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