Luca Dallolio

Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

بقلم Luca Dallolio
  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneجوزيه مورينيو

    سيرة مورينيو الذاتية أفضل من سيرة غوارديولا – والدليل على ذلك جنوني!

    من رفضه في برشلونة إلى تحقيق الثلاثية الإيطالية الوحيدة، وإنهاء هيمنة برشلونة بـ 100 نقطة، والفوز بأول لقب أوروبي لروما - حققت مسيرة جوزيه مورينيو التدريبية إنجازات تاريخية أكثر من مسيرة بيب جوارديولا. كل لقب وكل إنجاز يثبت أن سيرة "المدرب الخاص" تقف وحدها في القمة.