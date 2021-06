موعد مباراة إيطاليا وتركيا في يورو 2020 والقنوات الناقلة

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



🗣 #Locatelli and the dream of representing Italy at the Euros: "I've wanted such an opportunity since I was a child"



Read @locamanuel73's full quotes here 👉 https://t.co/zOgiPrJqc8 #VivoAzzurro#ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/FsG3mV5a7j