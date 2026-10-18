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FC Du Foron

FC Du Foron نظرة عامة

Estevao Chelsea 2026-27

‘Great player, probably not for Chelsea’ - Estevao transfer call

Amid Estevao’s struggles for regular game time in the 2026-27 campaign, Pat Nevin has explained to GOAL why the Brazilian wonder is a “great player, but probably not for Chelsea”. The 19-year-old forward finds himself stuck behind Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers at Stamford Bridge, leading to inevitable transfer speculation being sparked.

ExclusiveEstevao
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27

Alisson says Liverpool and Brazil 'move on' without Salah and Neymar

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has insisted both his club and national side will continue to move forward following the departures of Mohamed Salah and Neymar. The Brazilian shot-stopper confessed to feeling deeply nostalgic about his former team-mates but remains confident that new attacking arrivals and squad renewals will bring real success.

A. BeckerM. Salah
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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