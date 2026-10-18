FC Du Foron نظرة عامة

Amid Estevao’s struggles for regular game time in the 2026-27 campaign, Pat Nevin has explained to GOAL why the Brazilian wonder is a “great player, but probably not for Chelsea”. The 19-year-old forward finds himself stuck behind Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers at Stamford Bridge, leading to inevitable transfer speculation being sparked.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has insisted both his club and national side will continue to move forward following the departures of Mohamed Salah and Neymar. The Brazilian shot-stopper confessed to feeling deeply nostalgic about his former team-mates but remains confident that new attacking arrivals and squad renewals will bring real success.