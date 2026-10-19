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يو إس مونتاجراندي

يو إس مونتاجراندي نظرة عامة

cm grafica Zaniolo terza

Zaniolo on Mourinho, Premier League & Leao

Nicolo Zaniolo has provided a fascinating insight into his career path, reflecting on his time under Jose Mourinho and his stint in the English top flight. The Italian attacker also weighed in on Rafael Leao's high-profile move from AC Milan to Galatasaray, drawing on his own experiences in Istanbul.

Aston VillaGalatasaray
David Alaba Real Madrid 2026

Alaba completes Udinese medical

Former Real Madrid defender David Alaba is set to complete a surprising free transfer to Serie A side Udinese after passing his medical tests in Rome. The Austrian international chose the Italian club despite interest from Inter Miami and Union Berlin following his Santiao Bernabeu exit.

TransfersD. Alaba
Alaba

Alaba set for shock Serie A move

David Alaba is on the verge of joining Serie A side Udinese after reaching a verbal agreement with the Italian club. The experienced Austrian defender is currently a free agent following the expiration of his Real Madrid contract at the end of last season.

TransfersD. Alaba
FC Internazionale v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27

Stones out of England and Inter games

Veteran defender John Stones has been ruled out of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures after suffering a significant muscle injury with Inter Milan. The centre-back's absence leaves Thomas Tuchel short of experience in defence as the Three Lions prepare for a crucial run of international matches.

J. StonesEngland
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER MILAN-UDINESE

Chivu Embraces Inter’s ‘Chaotic Brilliance’ in 8-Goal Thriller

Inter manager Cristian Chivu has offered a refreshing take on his side’s defensive vulnerabilities following a breathless 5-3 victory over Udinese at San Siro. Despite falling behind early, the Nerazzurri showcased their immense attacking power to secure all three points in a match that featured eight different goalscorers.

C. ChivuInter
المزيد
October 2026
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الترتيب

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الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
14Monza crestMonza72141315-27
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15Bologna crestBologna7124610-45
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16Udinese crestUdinese7115916-74
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17Genoa crestGenoa7115513-84
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18Fiorentina crestFiorentina7115817-94
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