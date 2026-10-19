يو إس مونتاجراندي نظرة عامة

Nicolo Zaniolo has provided a fascinating insight into his career path, reflecting on his time under Jose Mourinho and his stint in the English top flight. The Italian attacker also weighed in on Rafael Leao's high-profile move from AC Milan to Galatasaray, drawing on his own experiences in Istanbul.
Former Real Madrid defender David Alaba is set to complete a surprising free transfer to Serie A side Udinese after passing his medical tests in Rome. The Austrian international chose the Italian club despite interest from Inter Miami and Union Berlin following his Santiao Bernabeu exit.
David Alaba is on the verge of joining Serie A side Udinese after reaching a verbal agreement with the Italian club. The experienced Austrian defender is currently a free agent following the expiration of his Real Madrid contract at the end of last season.
Veteran defender John Stones has been ruled out of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures after suffering a significant muscle injury with Inter Milan. The centre-back's absence leaves Thomas Tuchel short of experience in defence as the Three Lions prepare for a crucial run of international matches.
Inter manager Cristian Chivu has offered a refreshing take on his side’s defensive vulnerabilities following a breathless 5-3 victory over Udinese at San Siro. Despite falling behind early, the Nerazzurri showcased their immense attacking power to secure all three points in a match that featured eight different goalscorers.