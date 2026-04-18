كولمار نظرة عامة

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Rosenior, Tudor & the 10 worst EPL managerial tenures ever

To paraphrase the great Homer Simpson, it is not only easy to criticise, but fun, too. It is quite simple to sit and judge from this ivory tower, but hey, that's football after all, merely a game of opinions. Being a Premier League manager must be one of the loneliest gigs in the world, particularly when results are wayward and your job security is the subject of international speculation.

AnalysisPremier League
Alex Iwobi Lionel Messi Beast Mode On Podcast

Ronaldo ‘aura’ & Messi ‘force field’! Iwobi on facing GOATs

Alex Iwobi has explained what it is like to face all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the former having an “aura” while the latter boasts a “force field”. Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, former Arsenal midfielder Iwobi - who is now on the books of Fulham - has lifted the lid on how he became the unfortunate star of a Messi-themed compilation reel.

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Alex Iwobi Victor Osimhen Beast Mode On podcast

‘Cheating just to win’ - Iwobi on why Osimhen is world-class

Alex Iwobi has explained what makes Nigeria international team-mate Victor Osimhen special, with the Galatasaray striker so determined to be a world-class operator that he is “cheating just to win” in training. Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Fulham playmaker Iwobi has also revealed what it is like having legendary ex-Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton and Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha as an uncle.

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Alex Iwobi Beast Mode On Podcast GFX

🎥 | Iwobi on leaving Arsenal, facing Messi & more

Abebayo Akinfenwa is joined by Alex Iwobi on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the Fulham winger discusses his journey from the Arsenal academy to becoming a regular in the Premier League and making his mark on the international stage with Nigeria. The 29-year-old also talks about his duels with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a host of other compelling topics.

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Betting spotlight

Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions: Consolidating Champions League spot
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

With the Premier League's popularity arguably never as big as it is now, it can be a fight to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club's ticket portal for official tickets, as well as through secondary ticket hubs like StubHub and Ticombo. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

On some occasions, you can buy Fulham tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Craven Cottage.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

  • Adult - £50.00
  • Junior - £30.00

The club has introduced a Membership+ option as well, albeit for a limited time. You will get all the facilities of a standard membership and a £20 online retail voucher and an exclusive member gift. However, you have to use the retail voucher by August 31, 2025. Prices are:

  • Adult - £65.00
  • Junior - £45.00

Demand for Fulham tickets is expected to outstrip availability this season, with old and new fans all likely looking to cheer them on at Craven Cottage.

The easiest way to check availability for Fulham matches will be through the club's official website.

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