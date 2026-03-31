كوسوفو نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Liga Profesional
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|8
|Zhetysu Taldykorgan
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|9
|Atyrau
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|10
|Aktobe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|11
|Irtysh Pavlodar
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
|12
|Zhenis
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|6
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Der Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund wurde am 19. Dezember 1909 in Dortmund gegründet.
Die Lizenzfußballabteilung des BVB ist seit 1999 als Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA aus dem Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. ausgegliedert und börsennotiert. Aktionäre mit höheren Anteilen sind beispielsweise die Sponsoren Evonic, Signal Iduna und Puma. Die Kontrolle über den Verein behält allerdings die Komplementär-GmbH Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, die dem Verein weiterhin zu 100 Prozent gehört.
Das Stadion heißt seit Dezember 2005 offiziell Signal-Iduna-Park, wird allerdings häufig noch Westfalenstadion genannt - der frühere Name.
Der Signal-Iduna-Park ist mit einer Kapazität von 81.365 Fans bei nationalen Spielen eines der größten Fußballstadien Europas. Bei internationalen Partien, wenn Steh- zu Sitzplätzen umgewandelt werden müssen, passen rund 66.000 Menschen in das Stadion.
Borussia Dortmund hat in der Vereinsgeschichte insgesamt 22 Titel gewonnen, darunter auch einmal die Königsklasse: Im Jahr 1997 schlug der BVB im Finale Juventus Turin mit 3:1.
Die Dortmunder haben neben fünf DFB-Pokalsiegen auch die nationale Meisterschaft häufig gewonnen. Mit acht Titeln sind sie der dritterfolgreichste Klub nach dem 1. FC Nürnberg (9 Meisterschaften) und dem FC Bayern München (34 Meisterschaften).
Die meisten Pflichtspiele im BVB-Trikot hat Michael Zorc absolviert (562 Partien von 1981 bis 1998), gefolgt von Mats Hummels (508 Einsätze zwischen 2008 und 2024).
Toptorschütze der Borussia ist Adi Preißler mit 177 Toren in 278 Einsätzen in den 40er- und 50er-Jahren. Knapp hinter ihm liegt Marco Reus mit 170 Buden.
Der BVB hatte zahlreiche prominente Spieler in seinen Reihen, beispielsweise Matthias Sammer, Michael Zorc, Lars Ricken, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Jürgen Kohler, Stefan Reuter, Dede, Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland oder Mats Hummels.
Auch an der Seitenlinie standen einige prominente Namen. Unter Ottmar Hitzfeld gewann der Klub neben Meisterschaften in 1997 die Champions League, auch unter Jürgen Klopp (u.a. 2x Meisterschaft, 2x DFB-Pokal), Thomas Tuchel (DFB-Pokal) und Matthias Sammer (Meisterschaft) sammelte Dortmund einige Trophäen.
Spitznamen hat Borussia Dortmund einige. Die Abkürzung "BVB" ist die gängigste Bezeichnung, auch "die Schwarz-Gelben" und "die Borussen" fallen oft.