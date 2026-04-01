جامايكا نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Championship
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Persib Bandung
|28
|20
|5
|3
|50
|18
|32
|65
|2
|Borneo Samarinda
|28
|20
|3
|5
|58
|28
|30
|63
|3
|Persija Jakarta
|29
|18
|5
|6
|52
|26
|26
|59
|4
|Bhayangkara Presisi Indonesia FC
|29
|14
|5
|10
|39
|34
|5
|47
|5
|Malut United
|29
|13
|7
|9
|54
|41
|13
|46
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
يجب أن تكون عضواً في النادي لتتمكن من شراء تذكرة رسمية عبر النادي لمشاهدة مانشستر سيتي وهو يلعب في "استاد الاتحاد".
هناك نوعان من عضويات "Cityzens":
- عضوية يوم المباراة (Matchday Membership):للبالغين (18 عاماً فما فوق) وتتراوح قيمتها بين 25 و35 جنيهاً إسترلينياً.عضوية الناشئين (Junior Membership): للمشجعين الشباب (17 عاماً فما دون) بقيمة 20 جنيهاً إسترلينيًا.تقدم العضويات للمشجعين مجموعة من المزايا، بدءاً من الأولوية في الحصول على التذاكر وصولاً إلى خصومات في متجر النادي الرسمي.تقدم العضويات للمشجعين مجموعة من المزايا، بدءاً من الأولوية في الحصول على التذاكر وصولاً إلى خصومات في متجر النادي الرسمي.
لشراء تذكرة موسمية، يجب أن تكون أولاً عضواً في "Cityzens Matchday" أو "Junior"، حيث لا تُباع التذاكر الموسمية للجمهور العام. ومع ذلك، فإن التذاكر الموسمية لموسم 2025/26 نفدت بالكامل حالياً، وتم تقديم عدد محدود فقط من "التذاكر الموسمية المرنة" (Flexi Season Tickets) للأعضاء المؤهلين بناءً على تاريخ حضور المباريات ونشاط الشراء.
لقد انتهت فترة التجديد لحاملي التذاكر الحاليين، ولن تتوفر تذاكر جديدة بشكل واسع حتى موسم 2026/27 على الأقل، وهو الموعد المتوقع لانتهاء توسعة استاد الاتحاد التي ستوفر المزيد من المقاعد.
للاستعداد للتوفر المستقبلي، يجب عليك شراء عضوية "Cityzens Matchday" عبر الموقع الرسمي وحضور أكبر عدد ممكن من المباريات المنزلية؛ حيث تعتمد الأولوية في الحصول على التذاكر الموسمية على الولاء ونسبة الحضور.
بسبب الطلب المرتفع، ليس من السهل الحصول على تذاكر الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لمباريات مانشستر سيتي، وإن كان الأمر عادةً ليس بصعوبة الحصول عليها لمباريات منافسيهم.
هذا الأمر يدفع العديد من المشجعين للتوجه إلى مواقع إعادة البيع الثانوية مثل (StubHub)، ومع ذلك، فإن الحصول على تذكرة عبر هذه المواقع ليس مضموناً دائماً. أفضل طريقة هي التأكد من امتلاك العضوية ومتابعة خيارات المباريات الفردية المتاحة، وتذكر أن المباريات ضد الفرق الأقل تصنيفاً في الدوري تكون أسهل في التوفر.
أفضل طريقة لشراء تذاكر رخيصة هي عبر الموقع الرسمي للنادي، والبحث عن المقاعد في الأقسام الأكثر اقتصادية في استاد الاتحاد. كما قد توفر مواقع إعادة البيع مثل (StubHub) و(Ticombo) تذاكر رخيصة في اللحظات الأخيرة، حيث تميل الأسعار للانخفاض كلما اقترب موعد المباراة.
نعم، يمكنك حجز جولة في استاد الاتحاد. تقدم عدة مواقع صفقات وخصومات على جولات الملعب.
يقدم موقع (RedLetterDays) حالياً جولات تبدأ من 28 جنيهاً إسترلينياً لشخص بالغ واحد، وتصل إلى 72 جنيهاً إسترلينياً لعائلة (بالغين وطفلين). تستغرق الجولة حوالي 90 دقيقة وتتضمن جزءاً تفاعلياً يتيح للزوار لقاء "بيب غوارديولا" افتراضياً في غرفة الصحافة، بالإضافة إلى زيارة متجر النادي.