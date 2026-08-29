تورينسي نظرة عامة

Russo among 11 Lionesses on FIFPRO Women's World 11 shortlist

Alessia Russo is one of 11 Lionesses on the list of nominees for this year's FIFPRO Women's World 11 which also includes seven players from the Spain side England beat in the European Championship final - but not Mariona Caldentey, who put La Roja ahead in that game and finished as runner-up to Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or.