تورينسي نظرة عامة

Temwa Chawinga wins Golden Boot, Cameroon makes history winning WAFCON and players like goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, and defenders Yvana Makana
and Maeva Nyadjou showcase young talent across tournament.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sacked Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu after the team failed to qualify for the Women's World Cup for the first time in history. An investigative committee has been launched to examine the collapse, while the NFF leadership faces potential removal ahead of September's elections.
Alessia Russo is one of 11 Lionesses on the list of nominees for this year's FIFPRO Women's World 11 which also includes seven players from the Spain side England beat in the European Championship final - but not Mariona Caldentey, who put La Roja ahead in that game and finished as runner-up to Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or.