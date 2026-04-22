بيارس بريتينايوكس نظرة عامة
الترتيب
LaLiga
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Barcelona
|32
|27
|1
|4
|85
|30
|55
|82
|2
|Real Madrid
|32
|23
|4
|5
|67
|30
|37
|73
|3
|Villarreal
1 - 0
|32
|20
|4
|8
|57
|36
|21
|64
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|32
|17
|6
|9
|53
|35
|18
|57
|5
|Real Betis
|32
|12
|13
|7
|48
|40
|8
|49
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Der FC Bayern München wurde am 27. Februar 1900 im Schwabinger Café Gisela gegründet. Gründungsmitglieder waren elf junge Männer, angeführt vom späteren ersten Präsidenten Franz John. Die Gründung bedeutete die Abspaltung vom MTV München.
An der FC Bayern München AG, die sich insbesondere um die Fußballabteilung kümmert, hält der eigetragene Verein (eV) des FC Bayern München, also die rund 400.000 Mitglieder, mit 75 Prozent den Hauptanteil. Die restlichen 25 Prozent halten die Adidas AG, die Allianz SE und die Audi AG zu gleichen Anteilen (je 8,33 Prozent).
Das Stadion des FC Bayern München befindet sich im Norden der bayerischen Landeshauptstadt (Schwabing-Freimann) und trägt den Namen Allianz Arena.
Das Stadion des FC Bayern München, die Allianz Arena, bietet bei nationalen Spielen 75.024 Plätze, bei internationalen Ansetzungen 70.000.
Der FC Bayern München hat in seiner langen Historie eine Vielzahl von nationalen und internationalen Titeln gewonnen. Darunter zählen:
- 33-mal deutscher Meister (22/23, 21/22, 20/21, 19/20, 18/19, 17/18, 16/17, 15/16, 14/15, 13/14, 12/13, 09/10, 07/08, 05/06, 04/05, 02/03, 00/01, 99/00, 98/99, 96/97, 93/94, 89/90, 88/89, 86/87, 85/86, 84/85, 80/81, 79/80, 73/74, 72/73, 71/72, 68/69, 31/32)
- 20-mal DFB-Pokal Sieger (19/20, 18/19, 15/16, 13/14, 12/13 , 09/10, 07/08, 05/06, 04/05, 02/03, 99/00, 97/98, 85/86, 83/84, 81/82, 70/71, 68/69, 66/67, 65/66, 56/57)
- 3-mal Champions League Sieger (19/20, 12/13, 00/01)
- 3-mal Europapokal der Landesmeister Sieger (75/76, 74/75, 73/74)
- 2-mal FIFA Klub-WM Sieger (20/21, 13/14)
- 2-mal Weltpokal Sieger (2001 , 1976)
- 2-mal UEFA Supercup Sieger (20/21, 13/14)
- 1-mal UEFA Cup Sieger (95/96)
- 1-mal Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger (66/67)
- 10-mal deutscher Superpokalsieger (22/23, 21/22, 20/21, 18/19, 17/18, 16/17, 12/13, 10/11, 90/91, 87/88)
- 6-mal deutscher Ligapokalsieger (07/08, 04/05, 00/01, 99/00, 98/99, 97/98)
- 1-mal süddeutscher Pokalsieger (56/57)
Der FC Bayern München hat 33-mal die deutsche Meisterschaft gewonnen.
Aktuell hält Thomas Müller den Rekord für die meisten Einsätze für den FC Bayern München. Müller absolvierte bislang 746 Pflichtspiele für den FCB.
Die meisten Tore für den FC Bayern München hat Gerd Müller geschossen. Die mittlerweile verstorbene Vereinslegende traf 570-mal im Dress des deutschen Rekordmeisters. Dafür brauchte er 613 Spiele.
Für den FC Bayern München spielten eine Vielzahl an legendären Fußballern. Folgende Spieler trugen allesamt das Trikot des FCB:
Oliver Kahn, Sepp Maier, Manuel Neuer, Franz Beckenbauer, Paul Breitner, Klaus Augenthaler, Philipp Lahm, David Alaba, Bixente Lizarazu, Lúcio, Georg "Katsche" Schwarzenbeck, Stefan Effenberg, Michael Ballack, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Lothar Matthäus, Franz "Bulle" Roth, Joshua Kimmich, Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, Jamal Musiala, Mehmet Scholl, Uli Hoeneß, Gerd Müller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Giovane Élber, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller und Claudio Pizarro.
Beim FC Bayern München standen in der Geschichte viele berühmte und erfolgreiche Trainer an der Seitenlinie. Dazu gehören:
Zlatko "Tschik" Cajkovski, Udo Lattek, Dettmar Cramer, Jupp Heynckes, Erich Ribbeck, Franz Beckenbauer, Giovanni Trapattoni, Otto Rehhagel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Felix Magath, Jürgen Klinsmann, Louis van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Hansi Flick und Thomas Tuchel.
Der Spitzname des FC Bayern München nimmt Bezug auf die Vereinsfarben. So werden die Spieler des deutschen Rekordmeisters meist nur "die Roten" genannt.
Darüber hinaus ist auch der Begriff "FC Hollywood" gebräuchlich, welchen der ehemalige Trainer Giovanni Trapattoni prägte. Der Spitzname bezieht sich auf eine turbulente Zeit des Vereins während der 90er-Jahre, als es zwischen einigen hochrangigen Spielern und Funktionären des Klubs zu Auseinandersetzungen kam - ähnlich wie in einer täglichen Seifenoper.