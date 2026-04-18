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ベリンガムがクリケットの「ザ・ハンドレッド」フランチャイズ「バーミンガム・フェニックス」の株式を取得

レアル・マドリードとイングランド代表のジュード・ベリンガムが、クリケット「ザ・ハンドレッド」のバーミンガム・フェニックスに少数出資し、2026年シーズンからオーナーグループに加わる。バーミンガム・シティでの活躍で知られる22歳のミッドフィールダーは、故郷ウェスト・ミッドランズでヒーローであり続ける。

ジュード・ベリンガムレアル・マドリー
Kyogo Furuhashi Birmingham 2025-26

「大失敗」――なぜ京吾はバーミンガムで1000万ポンドの失敗作となったのか

2025年にセント・アンドリュースへ移籍した際、古橋亨吾はバーミンガムにとって賢明な補強と思われた。しかしこの元セルティックのスターは、1000万ポンド（1400万ドル）の失敗作となってしまった。ドン・グッドマンはGOALに対し、日本代表FWの不振が驚きである理由を説明した。3得点を挙げたものの、高額移籍で英国に復帰した彼にとって事態は「悲惨なほどにうまくいかなかった」のだ。

古橋亨吾EFL チャンピオンシップ
Tom Brady Birmingham 2025-26

ブレイディ＆バーミンガムは昇格チャンスを逃したとの指摘を受けた。

トム・ブレイディ率いるバーミンガムは今シーズン、昇格争いに加われず「好機を逃した」と指摘されている。それでもプレミアリーグ昇格を目指し、追加資金の投入が見込まれる。ブルーズは昨季リーグ・ワンでレックサムを破り優勝したが、ドン・グッドマンはGOALに2025-26シーズンの失望について語った。

EFL チャンピオンシッププレミアリーグ
Brady-Reynolds-Mac

レックスハムがバーミンガムに敗戦。ブレイディ、レイノルズとマックをからかう。

NFLレジェンドのトム・ブレイディが、チャンピオンシップでバーミンガム・シティがレックサムに2－0で勝利したことを受け、同クラブの株主としてSNSで喜びを爆発させた。彼はこの結果で昇格が遠のいたハリウッド俳優のライアン・レイノルズとロブ・マックを軽くからかった。

レクサムEFL チャンピオンシップ
Birmingham City v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet Championship

最新の「ハリウッド・ダービー」で、ブレイディ率いるバーミンガムがレックサムに勝利した。

NFLレジェンドのトム・ブレイディがオーナーを務めるバーミンガム・シティが、レックサムを2-0で下し、チャンピオンシップの重要な一戦「ハリウッド・ダービー」で優位に立った。この勝利はブルーズに安堵をもたらしたが、4年連続昇格を狙うレッド・ドラゴンズのライアン・レイノルズとロブ・マックには大きな痛手となった。

レクサムEFL チャンピオンシップ
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester united are in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao cup and Europa league.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->The club has won the English top-division league championship a record 20 times
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchetser United last won the premier league in 2013
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester United have been in the Premier League since the inception of the league in 1992.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester United were last relegated from the top flight 50 years ago, at the end of the 1973-74 season.
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