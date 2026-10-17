أكسفورد سيتي نظرة عامة

'Let's see where I stop!' - Schick proud of historic Leverkusen streak

Patrik Schick has etched his name into Bayer Leverkusen folklore after scoring in a sixth consecutive Bundesliga fixture to seal a vital comeback victory over Freiburg on Sunday. The Czech international broke a long-standing club record at the BayArena as his side climbed into the top four of the German top flight, just one point off Bayern Munich.