After leaving SC Freiburg and enjoying a spectacular World Cup, Johan Manzambi apparently has another career move in prospect, despite having played only six games for his current club. Could the Swiss player even become the next €100 million transfer?
Patrik Schick has etched his name into Bayer Leverkusen folklore after scoring in a sixth consecutive Bundesliga fixture to seal a vital comeback victory over Freiburg on Sunday. The Czech international broke a long-standing club record at the BayArena as his side climbed into the top four of the German top flight, just one point off Bayern Munich.