آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت

آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت نظرة عامة

Wrexham Sheffield United

El Wrexham remonta y se lleva «una de nuestras mejores victorias» bajo la dirección de Parkinson

El Wrexham logró una de sus «mejores victorias» bajo la dirección del entrenador Phil Parkinson tras remontar un gol en contra y vencer por 2-1 al Sheffield United en la Championship el sábado en Bramall Lane. La victoria mantiene vivas las esperanzas de los Red Dragons de clasificarse para los play-offs a falta de las siete últimas jornadas de la temporada, ya que ocupan el séptimo puesto de la tabla, pero están empatados a puntos con el Southampton, que es sexto.

WrexhamP. Parkinson
Kalvin Phillips

📽️ | Phillips, el jugador olvidado del Manchester City, expulsado por una entrada terrible.

Kalvin Phillips recibió una tarjeta roja directa el domingo por una entrada impactante en el derbi de Steel City. El centrocampista del Manchester City, que se marchó cedido al Sheffield United, equipo de la Championship, al final del mercado de fichajes de enero, fue expulsado al comienzo de la segunda parte tras una entrada antirreglamentaria al centrocampista Svante Ingelsson.

K. PhillipsManchester City
المزيد
April 2026
الدوري الألماني الدرجة الرابعة
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت badge
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت
ENS
3
شونينغن badge
شونينغن
SEN
1
انتهت
الدوري الألماني الدرجة الرابعة
بريمر إس في badge
بريمر إس في
BRS
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت badge
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت
ENS
May 2026
الدوري الألماني الدرجة الرابعة
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت badge
آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت
ENS
بلاو-فايس لونه badge
بلاو-فايس لونه
BLA
المزيد

الترتيب

الدوري الألماني الدرجة الرابعة crestالدوري الألماني الدرجة الرابعة

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
12فيردر بريمن 2 crestفيردر بريمن 230810124962-1334
خ
خ
ت
ت
ف
13شونينغن crestشونينغن30103174869-2133
خ
خ
ت
ف
ف
14آينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت crestآينتراخت نوردسيرستيدت3068164468-2426
ف
خ
ت
ت
خ
15HSC هانوفر crestHSC هانوفر3067173680-4425
ت
خ
خ
خ
خ
16سانت باولي 2 crestسانت باولي 229410153364-3122
خ
خ
ف
ف
ت
المزيد

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici PSG - Nantes: i parigini pronti al riscatto contro i Canarini
شاهد المزيد من مقالات الرهان

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester united are in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao cup and Europa league.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->The club has won the English top-division league championship a record 20 times
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchetser United last won the premier league in 2013
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester United have been in the Premier League since the inception of the league in 1992.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Manchester United were last relegated from the top flight 50 years ago, at the end of the 1973-74 season.
Goal.com
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 2023 Goal المعلومات الواردة في Goal يجب أن لا تنشر, تبث, تعاد كتابتها أو توزيعها من دون اذن مسبق من Goal