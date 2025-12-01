اليمن نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Türkei 1. Lig
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|16
|Umraniyespor
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|46
|-3
|43
|17
|Serik Spor
|36
|10
|6
|20
|39
|70
|-31
|36
|18
|Sakaryaspor
|36
|8
|10
|18
|45
|63
|-18
|34
|19
|Hatayspor
|36
|1
|8
|27
|28
|97
|-69
|11
|20
|Adana Demirspor
|36
|1
|3
|32
|20
|158
|-138
|-54
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Il chirurgo Gaetano Fichera ha fondato il Cagliari Football Club il 30 maggio 1920. La prima gara della squadra rossoblù è stata giocata l'8 settembre successivo: vittoria contro la Torres.
Tommaso Giulini, imprenditore e proprietario della società Fluorsid (settore chimico) ha acquistato il Cagliari nel 2014 dopo trent'anni di presidenza Cellino.
Il Cagliari gioca le sue partite casalinghe alla Unipol Domus. L'impianto può contenere 16.416 spettatori ed è situato affianco all'ex storico stadio Sant'Elia.
Il Cagliari ha vinto un solo Scudetto, quello del 1969/1970. Un anno prima i rossoblù si erano avvicinati al titolo con il secondo posto alle spalle della Fiorentina.
Il Cagliari non gioca in Europa dalla stagione 1993/1994, quando arrivò fino alle semifinali dell'Europa League. All'epoca il torneo era chiamato Coppa UEFA: il team rossoblù fu eliminato dall'Inter.
L'unico titolo vinto dal Cagliari nella sua storia è lo Scudetto 1969/1970. La squadra rossoblù non ha mai vinto tornei europei o la Coppa Italia. La Supercoppa Italiana non esisteva all'epoca dello Scudetto.
Il Cagliari è diventato immediatamente rossoblù in virtù dei colori della città sarda, presenti anche nella bandiera comunale e nel gonfalone del capoluogo isolano.
Casteddu è il nome di Cagliari in sardo. Il significato della parola è 'castello', ovvero uno dei quartieri - fortificato - della città e capoluogo.
Luigi 'Gigi' Riva è il più grande giocatore nella storia del Cagliari e massimo cannoniere rossoblù di tutti i tempi. Tra il 1963 e il 1977 il bomber della squadra sarda ha segnato 208 goal.
Daniele Conti è il giocatore più presente nella storia del Cagliari. Centrocampista rossoblù dal 1999 al 2015, è riuscito a giocare 464 partite con la maglia della squadra isolana, segnando anche 51 reti.
La rivalità tra Cagliari e Napoli nasce negli anni '90 per diversi motivi: dal gesto dell'ombrello dell'ex rossoblù Fonseca ai tempi del team partenopeo e dalla decisione dei tifosi azzurri di tifare Piacenza in occasione dello spareggio per la retrocessione in B nel 1997.
Il Cagliari ha giocato la maggior parte della sua storia in Serie A, ma per decine di annate ha militato in Serie B. La squadra rossoblù, in particolare, ha vissuto trenta stagioni in seconda serie: la prima nel 1931, l'ultima nel 2023.
Manlio Scopigno ha guidato il Cagliari alla vittoria dello Scudetto nell'annata 1969/1970. Dopo aver guidato i rossoblù nel 66/67, ha poi allenato la squadra sarda tra il 1968 e il 1972.
Da anni si parla del nuovo stadio del Cagliari, ma la questione è complicata e le sicurezze poche: l'obiettivo della società, in teoria, è quella di cominciare i lavori a metà 2025.
David Suazo è il giocatore straniero con più goal nella storia del Cagliari è il secondo all-time dietro Gigi Riva. L'attaccante dell'Honduras ha segnato 102 reti in rossoblù dal 1999 al 2007.