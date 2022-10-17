تغطية مباشرة لحظة بلحظة لحفل الكرة الذهبية 2022
*سوف يتم نقل الحفل بصورة مباشرة عبر beIN Sports الإخبارية وذلك في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مصر، التاسعة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت السعودية
الترتيب
اللاعب
الفريق / الجنسية
=25
داروين نونيز
ليفربول / أوروجواي
=25
كريستوفر نكونكو
لايبزيج / فرنسا
=25
جواو كانسيلو
مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال
=25
أنتونيو روديجير
تشيلسي / ألمانيا
=25
مايك ماينان
ميلان / فرنسا
=25
يوشوا كيميش
بايرن ميونخ / ألمانيا
=22
بيرناردو سيلفا
مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال
=22
فيل فودين
مانشستر سيتي / إنجلترا
=22
ترنت ألكسندر أرنولد
ليفربول / إنجلترا
21
هاري كين
توتنهام / إنجلترا
20
كريستيانو رونالدو
مانشستر يونايتد / البرتغال
=17
كاسيميرو
ريال مدريد / البرازيل
=17
لويس دياز
ليفربول / كولومبيا
=17
دوسان فلاهوفيتش
يوفنتوس / صربيا
16
فيرجيل فان دايك
ليفربول / هولندا
=14
رافائيل لياو
ميلان / البرتغال
=14
فابيينو
ليفربول / البرازيل
13
سباستيان هالر
أياكس / ساحل العاج
12
رياض محرز
مانشستر سيتي / الجزائر
11
هيونج سون مين
توتنهام / كوريا الجنوبية
Ranked at the 11st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Sonny7@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/XaPE0mhsey— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 12nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Mahrez22@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vRSAEy6EPC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 13rd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HallerSeb@BVB#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dJFFvm99U2— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @_fabinhotavares@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/0MSqwhGwh5— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 14th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @RafaeLeao7@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/p4T8zo956u— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 16th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @VirgilvDijk@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/7GhrIAma9S— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Casemiro@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/hRIb93lQh7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Dušan Vlahović@juventusfc#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Fy1IVWpgKi
Equally ranked at the 17th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @LuisFDiaz19@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/sIFQIEeuRt— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 20th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Cristiano@ManUtd#ballondor pic.twitter.com/omidUm8DQO— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Ranked at the 21st place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @HKane@SpursOfficial#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kkwe90Y1vd— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @TrentAA@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/IJhIN2Vagu— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @PhilFoden@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/3I7JJEFmtC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @BernardoCSilva@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/O4T2svXfkb— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @c_nk97@RBLeipzig#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rC6k5MZiQM— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
João Cancelo@ManCity#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ydehu5qOoH
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @ToniRuediger@realmadrid#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1pi9KWck8J— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @mmseize@acmilan#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oG9grXtLJk— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Joshua Kimmich@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/oUvrScjF1K
Equally ranked at the 25th place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @Darwinn99@LFC#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vIImhsI3db— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022