ليس طرابزون .. وكيل تريزيجيه يؤكد اقترابه من فريق "غامض"

🚨 EXCL 🔹 Christian Emile Agent: The report that Trezeguet and Trabzonspor have reached an agreement is simply false! 🗣️ He has received several firm offers, which we are still reviewing and negotiating. " (2/1) #AVFC #TS https://t.co/Y6PNGnHEyd pic.twitter.com/JJ5SqkyNrl