عرض رسمي من النصر للتعاقد مع حارس مرمى نابولي

🚨 EXCL | #AlNasr want David #Ospina: the 🇸🇦 club have already made an offer to the 🇨🇴 goalkeeper.



🔵 The #Napoli player is expiring in June and he has to decide his future in the next months. 🐓⚽#Calciomercato #Transfers pic.twitter.com/H3ibImk0Ed