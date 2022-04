إيمري وفياريال .. حلم أوروبي مكتمل أم حصان أسود يسقط أمام ليفربول؟

On this day in 2019, Tottenham were down 3-0 to Ajax on agg. at half-time of the UCL semifinal second leg.



55' Lucas Moura ⚽

59' Lucas Moura ⚽

90+6' Lucas Moura ⚽



One of the greatest Champions League comebacks ✨



