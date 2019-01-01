Los peores fichajes en la historia del Real Madrid
El mercado de verano está a punto de abrirse oficialmente (1 de julio) y el Real Madrid ha firmado ya varios refuerzos. Hubo un tiempo en que los blancos no estaban muy acertados en este aspecto, y hemos visto vestir la camiseta merengue a hombres como Walter Samuel, Emerson o Fredy Rincón. En Goal aprovechamos este artículo para recopilar los peores fichajes de su historia.
FREDY RINCÓN | Del Nápoles | €4M | 1995
ZÉ ROBERTO | De la Portuguesa | €9M | 1997
ROBERT JARNI | Del Real Betis | 637 millones de pesetas | 1998
ALBANO BIZZARRI | De Racing Club | €2M | 1999
ELVIR BALJIC | Del Fenerbahce | €15'6M | 1999
FLAVIO CONCEIÇAO | Del Deportivo de la Coruña | €25M | 2000
PEDRO MUNITIS | Del Racing de Santander | €10'5M | 2000
JONATHAN WOODGATE | Del Newcastle | €18'3M | 2004
WALTER SAMUEL | De la Roma | €23M | 2004
THOMAS GRAVESEN | Del Everton | €3'4M | 2005
CARLOS DIOGO | De River Plate | €5M | 2005
ANTONIO CASSANO | De la Roma | €5'5M | 2006
ROYSTON DRENTHE | Del Feyenoord | €14M | 2007
JAVIER SAVIOLA | Del Barcelona | Libre | 2007
EMERSON | De la Juventus | €16M | 2006
ROBINHO | Del Santos | €24M | 2005
JULIEN FAUBERT | Del West Ham | €1'5M | 2009
KAKÀ | Del Milan | €65M | 2009
HAMIT ALTINTOP | Del Bayern Múnich | Libre | 2011
PEDRO LEÓN | Del Getafe | €10M | 2010
MICHAEL ESSIEN | Del Chelsea | Libre | 2012
DANILO | Del Oporto | €31'5M | 2015