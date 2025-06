How much does fuboTV cost?

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

Is fubo free with Amazon Prime?

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

What is the downside of fubo?

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Can you pay monthly for fubo?

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Is fubo available to use on an Amazon Fire Stick?