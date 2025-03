¿Cómo comprar entradas para el Barcelona vs Benfica?: precios de boletos para la Champions League, reventa y más

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 31 at 8 pm (GMT). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.



As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted a number of games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Despite having a strong home backing, Bayern failed to land the prize as Chelsea led by Roberto Di Matteo would come out on top after a nailbiting penalty shootout.