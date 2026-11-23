Napoli host Fiorentina on Wednesday, December 16, 2026 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Across recent seasons, Napoli have largely held the upper hand in the fixture, going unbeaten in their last seven meetings across all competitions since October 2023. During that stretch, the southern giants won four consecutive Serie A clashes—including a 2–1 home win in January 2026—before the two sides played out a tight 1–1 draw in Florence in September 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs Fiorentina, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia kick-off?

Napoli vs Fiorentina takes place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

How to buy SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia tickets?

To purchase tickets for the SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official SSC Napoli Club Channels: The most direct and secure method for home supporters is via the official SSC Napoli ticketing portal (Ticketone). Tickets typically go on sale to season ticket holders first during a priority window before opening to general sale.

The most direct and secure method for home supporters is via the official SSC Napoli ticketing portal (Ticketone). Tickets typically go on sale to season ticket holders first during a priority window before opening to general sale. Official ACF Fiorentina Channels: For away fans traveling to Naples, Fiorentina's official ticket office coordinates the away section (Curva Ospiti) allocation, with sales usually managed through Vivaticket or Ticketone under specific guest-sector purchase requirements (such as holding a Fidelity Card).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia match:

1. Official Club Channels

Curve (Lower/Upper Stands - Curva A & Curva B): Usually priced around €14 to €20 .

Usually priced around . Distinti (Lower/Upper Tiers): Generally range between €25 to €45 .

Generally range between . Tribuna (Grandstand/Lower & Upper Seating): Typically cost between €50 to €90 .

Typically cost between . VIP & Hospitality Categories: Range upward from €120 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curve & Upper Tier Categories: Start around €15 to €25 .

Start around . Distinti Seating: Commonly listed between €30 to €65 .

Commonly listed between . Tribuna & Category 1 Gold Seats: Typically range from €70 to €130 .

Typically range from . VIP & Platinum Hospitality Packages: Can reach €250 to €300+.

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Coppa Italia: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina Form

Napoli head into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Lazio in Serie A, and they were beaten 4-1 by FC Porto in the Champions League before that. The Maradona side scored 12 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, with a 4-1 win at Monza standing as their most convincing result in the run.

Fiorentina have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five Serie A fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Juventus, and they claimed their standout victory with a 4-2 win at Sassuolo. Across the five games, Fiorentina scored 10 goals and conceded 10, with defeats to Inter and Como the low points of that sequence.

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on September 20, 2026, when Fiorentina and Napoli drew 1-1 at the Artemio Franchi. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have the stronger record, winning three times compared to Fiorentina's one win, with one draw. Napoli have won the last two meetings played at the Maradona, including a 2-1 victory on January 31, 2026.