Shakhtar Donetsk take on AEK Athens on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

This match marks the very first official European competitive encounter between the Ukrainian champions and the Greek powerhouses. Both clubs enter the clash seeking vital points early in the single league stage to boost their qualification hopes for the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League kick-off?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens kicks off at Stamford Bridge in London, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

How to buy Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Champions League match, you can follow these primary options:

Official Club Channels: Check the official ticket portals for Shakhtar Donetsk or AEK Athens once ticket sales open to club members, season ticket holders, or the general public.

Neutral Venue/Host Stadium Sale: Since Shakhtar Donetsk plays selected European home matches at designated neutral venues (such as Stamford Bridge in London), keep an eye on the host stadium's official ticketing system or website for general admission announcements.

How much do Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Champions League match at Stamford Bridge vary based on the seat category, sales phase, and platform:

Official General Admission: Standard tickets distributed via official club and host stadium channels typically range from €50 to €150 depending on the seating tier (Shortside vs. Longside/Central).

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official hospitality packages (such as Westview padded seating, suite access, or executive box access) range from €200 to over €600+ per ticket.

Secondary Resale Market: On secondary ticket plaforms such as StubHub , standard general admission tickets currently start from approximately €50 to €120 for entry-level shortside seats, scaling up to €180 to €400+ for central longside lower-tier views.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on September 10, while they also posted a 2-1 win over Karpaty in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-0 loss to Polissya Zhytomyr on August 29.

AEK Athens have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis in the Super League on September 13, following a 1-0 Champions League win over LASK on September 8. AEK also recorded a 5-0 victory over Aris Thessaloniki in that run, underlining their attacking threat in domestic competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens are recorded in the available head-to-head data. This fixture represents the first encounter between the two clubs.