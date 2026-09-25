Sabah FK take on Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku.

Both teams enter this fixture eager to record their first points of the main tournament after suffering defeats in their opening league-phase matches. Sabah FK fell 4-0 away to Manchester United on Matchday 1, while Slavia Prague suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against RC Lens.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League kick-off?

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague kicks off at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in Baku, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

o secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Sabah FK and SK Slavia Prague, follow these key options and steps:

1. Official Club Box Office & Websites

Sabah FK Official Channels: As the host club, official home-stand tickets are sold directly through Sabah FK's primary online ticketing portal, official club stores, or authorized local ticket partners in Azerbaijan (such as iTicket.az).

Slavia Prague Away Section: Fans supporting Slavia Prague who wish to sit in the away fans' sector must purchase tickets directly through SK Slavia Prague's official member platform or club ticket office, which manages the away allocation.

How much do Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

The cost for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets varies depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Box Office Prices

Home Section: Standard home tickets sold through host channels typically start between €15 and €35 for standard seating, with premium or category 1 seats costing roughly €50 to €80 .

Away Section: Official away fans' tickets allocated by SK Slavia Prague generally range from €20 to €45 , subject to UEFA's pricing caps for away supporters.

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League: Everything you need to know

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Form

Sabah FK head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, though prior to that they had recorded back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 victory over Zira. Across those five games, Sabah scored 13 goals and conceded nine. Their only other defeat came against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the first leg of Champions League qualifying.

Slavia Prague arrive with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Teplice in the Czech First League, following the 3-2 Champions League loss to Lens. Earlier in the run they beat Sparta Prague 3-0 away and defeated FC Zbrojovka Brno 4-0. Slavia have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded in the available data, meaning this Champions League fixture in Baku will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.