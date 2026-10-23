How to get Newcastle United vs Everton tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent Premier League meeting in February 2026, Everton edged out a thrilling 3-2 victory away at St. James' Park. The two sides also met more recently in a pre-season club friendly in August 2026, where Everton secured a 3-2 win courtesy of goals from Thierno Barry, Iliman Ndiaye, and Tyrique George.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Everton takes place at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 2 Nov 2026 - 15:00 St James' Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

Securing tickets for an Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League fixture involves options primarily through official club channels, depending on whether the match is played at Villa Park or Craven Cottage:

Official Club Membership & Priority Sales: Both Aston Villa and Fulham release tickets first to season ticket holders, followed by official club members based on priority windows or previous booking histories. General public sales are rare for high-demand Premier League matches unless handled via remaining ticket drops.

Phone and In-Person Box Office: Tickets can typically be ordered over the phone via the clubs' respective ticket office phone lines or purchased directly in person at the stadium box offices during standard weekday opening hours.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for an Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club channels (face value) or via the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult General Admission: Generally range from approximately £45 to £95 per ticket.

Concession Tickets (Seniors & Young Adults): Discounted tickets for seniors (Over 66) and young adults (Under 21) typically range from about £30 to £75 through official club boxes.

Junior Tickets (Under 18 / Under 14): Official youth and junior allocations are priced lower, generally ranging between £15 and £38 depending on the specific seating zone.

Hospitality Packages: Official club VIP matchday experiences and lounge access packages directly through the clubs start around £200 to £350+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Standard entry tickets typically start around £60 to £85 for upper tier or restricted view seats during normal demand periods.

Average Resale Prices: General listings commonly fluctuate around £100 to £250 per ticket.

VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Premium hospitality or exceptionally sought-after lower-tier seats frequently range from £130 to upwards of £500+ per ticket.

Newcastle United vs Everton Premier League: Everything you need to know

Newcastle United vs Everton Form

Newcastle come into this fixture having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also recorded a 0-2 victory at Tottenham Hotspur during this run. Across those five games, the Magpies scored ten goals and conceded seven, with their only defeat coming in a 4-1 loss to Leeds United.

Everton have taken seven points from their last five matches, winning two, drawing three, and losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they also drew 2-2 with Manchester United earlier in the run. The Toffees have scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, with three clean sheets pointing to a defensively steady period.

Newcastle United vs Everton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two sides have been closely contested. Newcastle won the most recent Premier League encounter 2-3 at St James' Park in February 2026, though Everton claimed a 1-0 victory at the same venue in May 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Everton hold two wins to Newcastle's two, with one draw, and the series offers little indication of a clear favourite heading into this fixture.