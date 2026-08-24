How to get Marseille vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Marseille take on Paris FC on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Stade Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Heading into this clash early in the campaign, Marseille opened their league season with an impressive 4-0 home victory against RC Strasbourg Alsace. Meanwhile, Paris FC enter the fixture seeking momentum after securing a 0-0 draw on the road against ES Troyes AC in their opening matchday.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Marseille vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Marseille vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Marseille take on Paris FC at the Stade Orange Velodrome, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

How to buy Marseille vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the Marseille vs Paris FC match at the Stade Orange Vélodrome, follow these options:

Official OM Ticket Portal: Go directly to Olympique de Marseille’s primary ticketing platform ( billetterie.om.fr ) to purchase general public sales, hospitality packages, or verified member ticket resales.

Authorized Travel & Ticket Vendors: Authorized primary partners or ticketing aggregators such as StubHub offer guaranteed ticket access with e-ticket delivery directly to your phone.

Matchday Box Office: If tickets do not sell out in advance, last-minute tickets can be purchased at the Stade Vélodrome ticket booths on the day of the match.

How much do Marseille vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Marseille vs Paris FC match at the Stade Orange Vélodrome generally vary depending on the seating area and platform:

Starting / Budget Seats (Virages / Upper Tiers): Standard entry tickets typically start around £35 – £50 .

Mid-Tier Seats (Lateral / Central Stands): Main stand seats generally range between £60 – £100 .

Secondary Market & Resale Options: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub currently list entry-level tickets starting from approximately £50 up to £135+ for premium lateral viewing.

Marseille vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Marseille vs Paris FC Form

Marseille head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 demolition of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on August 21, their only competitive result in the run. Prior to that, they beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 and Al-Shahaniya 3-0 in pre-season, though they did lose 2-1 to Atletico Madrid. Across the five matches, Marseille scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Paris FC's last five results tell a different story. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Troyes in Ligue 1 on August 22. Before that, they drew twice in pre-season against VfB Stuttgart and Como, both finishing 2-2, and suffered heavy defeats to Mainz 05 (4-0) and Angers (3-2). Paris FC recorded no wins in that five-match run, scoring four goals and conceding nine.

Marseille vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Ligue 1 on January 31, 2026, when Paris FC hosted Marseille and the match ended 2-2. Before that, Marseille beat Paris FC 5-2 at the Velodrome in August 2025, also in Ligue 1. Across the two recorded meetings, Marseille hold the stronger record with one win to Paris FC's none, and a combined goal tally of seven for Marseille against four for their opponents.

Marseille vs Paris FC Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille currently sit first, while Paris FC are placed eighth.