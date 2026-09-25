How to get Liverpool vs Manchester City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

In their most recent competitive clash on April 4, 2026, Manchester City secured a dominant 4-0 home victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Across their last five meetings in all competitions, Manchester City hold the advantage with three victories to Liverpool's single win, alongside one drawn match.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Manchester City takes place at Anfield, Liverpool, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the fixture.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

Buying tickets for a high-profile Premier League match like Liverpool vs. Manchester City at Anfield requires preparation due to extremely high demand and limited general availability.

Official Club Channels (Primary & Face Value)

Official LFC Membership: Before you can attempt to buy tickets through official channels, you must purchase an official Liverpool FC Membership (such as All Red Full, Light, or Junior).

Bi-Annual Main Ticket Sales: The bulk of general admission tickets are sold in two main sales each season. The July sale covers matches in the first half of the season, while the November sale covers second-half fixtures. Because Manchester City is a Category A fixture, eligibility often depends on a ballot system or a minimum credit history of previously attended home matches.

Additional Members Sales & Ticket Exchange: Unsold or returned season ticket holder seats are made available on the LFC Ticket Exchange. Members can register for game-by-game sales, usually opening two weeks before the fixture, with the actual sale taking place about one week before kickoff.

Guaranteed Entry Options

Official LFC Matchday Hospitality: If you do not have a ticket buying history or miss out in the member ballots, hospitality packages are the only way to purchase guaranteed face-value seats directly through the club. These packages include perks such as premium seating, matchday food, drinks, and access to Anfield lounges.

Authorized Travel & Break Partners: Official travel partners (such as SportsBreaks) offer bundled options that include an official match ticket along with a hotel stay in Liverpool.

How much do Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

The price for Liverpool vs. Manchester City tickets varies significantly depending on the buying channel:

Official General Admission (Face Value): Standard adult tickets sold directly through the Liverpool FC official ballot/membership sales typically range from £30 to £60 , depending on seating location and stand at Anfield (e.g., Kop, Main Stand, Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, or Anfield Road Stand).

Official Matchday Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages sold directly by Liverpool FC generally start at around £250 to £500+ per person, depending on the lounge level, food/beverage inclusions, and seat location.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Manchester City Form

Liverpool have recorded one win, two draws, and two friendlies across their last five matches, with the competitive record reading W1 D2 from their three Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Ipswich Town on September 4, while earlier in the campaign they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. The Reds scored six and conceded four across those three competitive fixtures, with the two dropped points from consecutive draws a concern heading into a match of this magnitude.

Manchester City arrive with three wins from three in the Premier League and a strong overall record across five matches — three wins, one loss, and one friendly victory. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 win over newly-promoted Coventry City on September 5, with Haaland's header proving decisive. City beat Crystal Palace 4-1 on August 28 and edged AFC Bournemouth 2-1 before that. Their only defeat in the period came in the Community Shield, a 3-0 loss to Arsenal on August 16. Across four competitive matches, City have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on April 4, 2026, when Manchester City won 4-0 at home. Before that, Liverpool won 1-2 at Anfield in the Premier League on February 8, 2026. Across the last five meetings, City hold the advantage with three wins to Liverpool's one, with one further City victory recorded — a 3-0 home win in November 2025 and a 2-0 defeat at Anfield in December 2024 also feature in the dataset.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit first while Liverpool are sixth heading into this fixture.