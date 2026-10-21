How to get Liverpool vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Their previous league encounters have been fiercely competitive, including a tactical 0-0 stalemate during their previous meeting. Both teams enter the 2026/27 campaign with high ambitions, making every head-to-head point crucial for the championship standings.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Arsenal takes place at Anfield in Liverpool, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 1 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Securing tickets for a high-demand Premier League fixture like Liverpool versus Arsenal typically involves a few primary pathways:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Memberships: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly through Liverpool F.C. or Arsenal F.C.via their official member ticket ballots or late additional sales. However, availability for high-profile matches is extremely restricted and usually requires a paid club membership with previous booking history.

Official Hospitality Packages: Both clubs offer premium matchday hospitality options (such as lounge access, padded seats, and dining packages) which can be booked directly.

How much do Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Liverpool vs. Arsenal Premier League fixture, divided by official channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Face value for Premier League matches at Anfield typically ranges from £40 to £325 depending on the exact stand and tier, though high-category fixtures like Arsenal are strictly distributed via member ballots and sell out immediately.

Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality packages bought directly through official club partners generally start around £250 to £529+ per person, covering lounge access, padded seats, and dining options.

Club Memberships: To access face-value ballots, fans must first hold an official club membership, which costs between £26.99 and £42.99 for the season.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier Listings: Entry-level tickets currently start around £250 to £300 for upper tier or restricted view seats.

Average Resale Prices: Most standard seating listings average between £350 and £900+ depending on the demand and exact block location inside Anfield.

Premium Resale & Longside Seats: Prime longside lower-tier seats or VIP secondary exchange listings frequently scale upwards past £1,000 to £1,200+ as the match date approaches.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Arsenal Form

Liverpool come into this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw and one defeat. Iraola's side beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and have also claimed wins against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during that run, scoring seven goals and conceding three across the five games.

Arsenal's recent record is more mixed. Arteta's side have won three of their last five but suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League, their most recent league fixture. They have shown resilience elsewhere, beating Chelsea 2-1 and claiming a 1-0 win at SSC Napoli in the Champions League, giving them four wins from five when the Brighton result is set aside.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, a 0-0 draw at Arsenal's ground in January 2026. Before that, Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield in August 2025, and the two clubs shared a 2-2 draw at Anfield in May 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, the series has been closely contested, with neither side able to establish a clear edge.