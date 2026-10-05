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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Book Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tickets
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How to get Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Inter
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

Inter take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Inter are set to play Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Historically, Inter Milan holds the upper hand in European competition, maintaining an undefeated head-to-head record against Shakhtar Donetsk across all seven of their prior official encounters. Their most recent UEFA Champions League meetings came during the 2021–22 group stage, where Inter secured a 2–0 victory at home following a 0–0 draw in the away fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League kick-off?

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets?

Several primary avenues exist for securing tickets to the Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium:

1. Official Club Ticketing Channels

  • Inter Official Website: Season ticket holders (Siamo Noi cardholders) and registered Inter Club members get first access at discounted rates. Opens to the public after member sales, subject to availability.
  • Shakhtar Donetsk Official Portal: Fans supporting Shakhtar Donetsk should check Shakhtar's official club distribution channels for designated away section allocation in the Terzo Anello Blu (Third Tier Blue).
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How to buy Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets?

Several main options exist for purchasing tickets to the Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium, ticket costs vary depending on whether you purchase them face-value directly from the clubs or through secondary marketplace platforms:

1. Official Inter Milan Ticketing

  • Base Tickets: Standard seats starting from around €35 – €50 in the top tiers (Terzo Anello) up to €120 – €250 for lower main stand seats (Primo Anello).
  • Plus Tickets: Feature extra flexibility, such as one free name/holder transfer option.
  • VIP & Hospitality: Premium seating with lounge access and catering, generally priced between €300 – €650+ per person.

2. Official Away Fan Allocation

  • Standard UEFA Champions League away ticket caps generally set these around €30 – €45.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Third Tier (Terzo Anello): Roughly €60 – €110
  • Second Tier (Secondo Anello): Roughly €110 – €220
  • First Tier (Primo Anello): Roughly €200 – €450+
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Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Form

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Roma in Serie A, having come from two goals down to level. Prior to that, they beat Udinese 5-3 and overcame Napoli 3-2 after trailing 2-0. Their only defeat in the run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Shakhtar have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four recorded matches, with one further result available. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Chornomorets Odesa in the Ukrainian Premier League. They drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr in league action. Shakhtar have shown they can produce results in Europe but their domestic form has been inconsistent.

INT

INT - Form

NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SHK

SHK - Form

POL
L0-2
KAR
W1-2
PSV
D1-1
CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 24, 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have won two and Shakhtar have won none, with three draws. The most emphatic result in the dataset was a 5-0 Inter victory in the Europa League in August 2020.

Head to Head

InterDrawShakhtar Donetsk
2
3
0
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Europa League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
7Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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